Twitter board backs chief Jack Dorsey after ouster bid
Twitter’s board on Monday said Jack Dorsey will remain chief after a management review prompted by an activist investor’s effort to push him out of the job.
Twitter in March made a deal with key investors to end an effort to oust Dorsey, creating a new committee on the board of directors to keep tabs on company leadership.
The plan called for a fresh investment in Twitter by private equity group Silver Lake, and a pledge by the social media group to launch a $2 billion share repurchase plan.
The deal also enabled the hedge fund Elliot Management — which had been pressing to remove Dorsey — to get its partner Jesse Cohn a seat on the board of the San Francisco-based firm.
As part of the agreement, Twitter created a temporary board committee to “build on our regular evaluation of Twitter’s leadership structure.”
Twitter had been facing pressure by Elliott Management, which owns about four percent of the company, to replace Dorsey, amid concerns he has spread himself too thin by running Twitter along with the digital payments firm Square.
“The committee expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place,” the board said Monday in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The board endorsed the committee’s recommendations.
2020 Election
Trump ‘circling of the drain’ with ‘self-obsessed’ attacks on random celebrities: MSNBC’s John Heilemann
MSNBC's John Heilemann tried to make sense of President Donald Trump's "self-obsessed" closing message in an election campaign upended by the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 230,000 in the nation he leads.
The "Morning Joe" political analyst was baffled that Trump spent the final days of his re-election campaign whining about himself and attacking random celebrities instead of offering a coherent message to voters.
"The last two days are the exaggerated, hyperbolic version from Trump [all] this fall," Heilemann said. "You know, Trump was, in many respects in 2016, the candidate of white grievance, and he's been the president of white grievance, and now he's just the candidate and president of his own grievances. That's all it is, right?"
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Fox & Friends hosts scramble to defend their network after Trump trashes their election coverage
President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Fox News for its election coverage during an early-morning interview on "Fox & Friends."
While talking with the president, host Brian Kilmeade asked him to talk about former President Barack Obama accusing him of spreading the novel coronavirus around the country with his campaign rallies.
Trump responded by slamming Fox for airing Obama's speeches.
"Fox puts him on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me," the president complained. "Because Fox has changed a lot. Somebody said to me, 'What's the biggest difference between this and four years ago?' And I say 'Fox, it's much different.'"
Fox & Friends host insists Trump ‘has a say in whether he wins or not’
On Fox News Tuesday, with polls on the verge of opening, "Fox & Friends" co-anchor Brian Kilmeade defended President Donald Trump's repeated demands for the vote count to end on Tuesday night, regardless of how many ballots are still outstanding.
"Jen O'Malley, Joe Biden's campaign manager, said this: 'Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on Election Night,'" said Kilmeade. "Really? ... Isn't that interesting? I think the president has a say in whether he wins or not. I didn't know Jen O'Malley would be ultimately deciding who the ultimate victor is."
Watch below: