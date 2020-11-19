Two GOP senators have come out against Trump’s attempts to steal the election — where are the other 50?
President Donald Trump and his legal team continued on Thursday to undermine confidence in democracy in America with unfounded allegations and conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
Two GOP senators have criticized the actions of Trump and his legal team, spearheaded by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
“Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said in a statement.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) went further, accusing Trump of trying to “subvert the will of the people and overturn the election.”
That leaves 50 members of the GOP Senate Caucus who have yet to follow suit, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), as reported by Yahoo News senior political correspondent Jon Ward.
I've asked twice today for comment from @senatemajldr on the president's apparent attempts to pressure states to throw out the results of the election and give Electoral College votes to him instead. Crickets. Same for all 50 of the other Republican senators in the @SenateGOP
— Jon Ward (@jonward11) November 20, 2020
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 20, 2020
