Vengeful Trump and his Republican cronies are going to make life hell for everyone
Joe Biden just won more votes than anyone else in American history, but the next four years may go down in history as the stymied presidency. That’s because it looks highly unlikely that the Democrats will get a majority in the Senate, leaving the chamber under the ironfisted control of Mitch McConnell, patron saint of polluters and profiteers.
Even before noon on January 20, 2021, Donald Trump will be in a position to do enormous harm that will complicate the Biden presidency. Indeed, we should expect Trump is already looking for ways to use his last eight weeks in office to punish our nation — or at least the states that voted for Biden.
That assessment comes not from me, but from Trump himself. His life philosophy is a single word: revenge.
Trump wrote that in his book Think Big. Then he went on for 16 pages about how what gives him pleasure is ruining the lives of anyone who does not do as he asks. His long diatribe was intermingled with observations about his desires to do violence, especially against women, some of whom he has named like actress and talk show co-host Rosie O’Donnell.
“If you don’t get even you are just a schmuck!” Trump, via his ghostwriter, wrote. “I really mean it, too.”
That Trump ruined the life of a woman executive at the Trump Organization simply because she declined, for solidly ethical reasons, to make a telephone call, you can imagine the vengeance he is thinking about as he smolders in his easy chair watching even Fox News mocks some of his ridiculous claims about vote fraud and his winning the 2020 popular vote.
And if you think Trump might have changed his views against Christianity and renounced revenge since his book was published 12 years ago, consider this: at this year’s National Prayer Breakfast where he rejected forgiveness, a foundational tenant of the Christian faith he falsely claims to embrace.
But whatever damage Trump can wreak in the next two months, McConnell will be in a position to do lasting damage until at least Jan. 3, 2023, the next date when Democrats might seat enough senators to make McConnell minority leader.
McConnell’s conduct shows that has no respect for the will of the people unless it matches his views. This is the same Mitch McConnell who declared that he wanted to make Obama’s first term his only one and a failure. sent three right wing Senators to plot against Obama on the night of January 20, 2009, to ensure that the presidency of Barack Obama would be a one-term failure. As The Washington Post headlined a column by Jonathan Capehart, “Republicans Had It In for Obama Before Day 1.”
That 2009 meeting, secret at the time but since acknowledged by most of the 14 participants, was just one example of how McConnell’s evil lust for power has held back progress in America for most of this century. McConnell literally looks down his nose when asked by journalists about imposing his narrow mined and corporatist views on everyone else. A trust fund kid grown old and very rich, McConnell regularly displays his utter contempt for, our Constitution except for the parts that allow him to impose his will on America.
Just as McConnell refused to give an audience to Merrick Garland, the exceptionally qualified and centrist federal appeals judge who Obama nominated for the Supreme Court, the senior senator from the Bluegrass state can refuse to confirm Biden’s nominees to the cabinet and more than 1,000 other political appointments requiring the advice and consent of the Senate.
Under Trump, McConnell has looked the way at gross disregard for federal laws governing appointees. Just consider how Trump installed Matthew Whitaker as the de facto attorney general even though it violated our Constitution and a host of federal laws.
McConnell also has the power, assuming Republicans retain control of the Senate, to refuse any further coronavirus relief to be unemployed, landlords and small business owners. You can be absolutely sure that he will use his position to grant as little relief as possible while pushing for more of the lopsided coronavirus relief we saw last Spring and Summer when big business made out very nicely.
Elections have consequences. Welcome to the consequences of split government and the power of one man elected by people in a state with fewer than five million people to overcome the more than 71 million who voted for Biden.
2020 Election
‘This is a tsunami… pay attention’: With all eyes on election results, experts horrified as COVID-19 hits new record
With much of the nation's attention understandably consumed by developments in the high-stakes presidential election, the United States on Wednesday reported a daily record of more than 104,000 new Covid-19 infections, the latest alarming indication that—far from President Donald Trump's repeated insistence that the virus is fading away—the deadly pandemic is only getting worse as the winter months approach.
"The count that worries me? Over 100,000 Covid-19 cases yesterday," Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves tweeted Thursday morning. "Deaths up 21%. There has been silence on this from the White House and the Dems. This is a tsunami. Washing over us. Pay attention."
2020 Election
Here are 3 reasons why Biden flipped Michigan and Wisconsin
On Wednesday, November 4 — the day after the 2020 presidential election — the Associated Press reported that former Vice President Joe Biden flipped two of the midwestern Rust Belt states that President Donald Trump had won in 2016: Michigan and Wisconsin. Journalist Tim Alberta, in an article published in Politico around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, analyzes Biden's victories in those states.
In 2016, Trump won Ohio — a Rust Belt state that went to President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 — and Trump won it again in 2020. Trump's victory in Ohio wasn't terribly surprising: of all the Rust Belt states, Ohio is the heaviest lift for Democrats. But the fact that Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin was much bigger news. Those were two states that had been going Democratic in presidential elections before 2016, and Trump's win in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as in Pennsylvania four years ago was a political shocker.
2020 Election
Reporters laugh Trump advisor off the podium after he refuses to give his name at Nevada lawsuit briefing
Former Trump acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Thursday got laughed off the podium during a Trump campaign press conference about "voter fraud" in the crucial swing state of Nevada.
At the start of the press conference Grenell said that he wanted to only see "legal votes" counted, although he never specified what would constitute an "illegal" vote.
After he started to step away, reporters shouted at him and asked him to identify himself so they could quote him properly attribute his quotes -- but he bizarrely refused.
"Listen, you're here to take in information!" Grenell shouted at reporters when they asked for his name.