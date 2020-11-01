‘Vile’ Trump is inciting his supporters to commit violence because he knows ‘he can’t win legitimately’: Mary Trump
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump’s niece Mary expressed disgust with the president praising supporters who surrounded a Biden/Harris bus in Texas on Saturday, almost forcing it off the road.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart as they watched clips of the president speaking at a Sunday rally, Mary Trump called her uncle “vile” and said he is inciting his followers to commit more violence.
“As if my blood pressure weren’t high enough,” she began. “He is vile. He is actively calling on American citizens to commit violence against other American citizens simply for voicing their opinions.”
“This is so dangerous,” she added. “He is doing the same thing with his armed supporters to go watch the polls. And we know which neighborhoods he’s sending these people to. So, it can’t be clearer what he is doing. Please understand that he will allow violence to be committed in his name in order to take this election because he knows he can’t win it legitimately.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Vile’ Trump is inciting his supporters to commit violence because he knows ‘he can’t win legitimately’: Mary Trump
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump's niece Mary expressed disgust with the president praising supporters who surrounded a Biden/Harris bus in Texas on Saturday, almost forcing it off the road.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart as they watched clips of the president speaking at a Sunday rally, Mary Trump called her uncle "vile" and said he is inciting his followers to commit more violence.
"As if my blood pressure weren't high enough," she began. "He is vile. He is actively calling on American citizens to commit violence against other American citizens simply for voicing their opinions."
2020 Election
REVEALED: GOP lawmaker was worried CIA was listening in on his ‘back-channel’ dealings with Venezuela’s Maduro
According to a tell-all book coming from the son of Lev Parnas, a GOP lawmaker from Texas who was trying to help Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro safely come to the U.S. fretted afterward that the CIA might have been listening in on his phone call.
Speaking with Politico, the son of Panas, Aaron, said that he was privy to multiple conversations between his father and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and they spoke freely when he was in the room -- including when they were speaking with Donald Trump.
2020 Election
Fox News host says COVID spike is ‘helping’ Trump: ‘High income groups don’t want anymore lockdowns’
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday spoke on behalf of "high income groups" who she said are against COVID-19 "lockdowns."
Bartiromo made the statement on Fox & Friends after host Brian Kilmeade noted that COVID-19 cases are "going up in 42 states."
"You look at Europe right now," Bartiromo replied, "Paris is on lockdown, all of France on lockdown. You've got Germany on lockdown for another month."
"Here's the deal. Voters in America do not want to see the economy locked down," she continued. "When you look at the groups that are high income groups, they don't want want anymore lockdowns."