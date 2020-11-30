Quantcast
WATCH: Angry neighbor confronts pro-Trump protesters outside home of Los Angeles health director

Published

3 mins ago

on

Dozens of protesters, some carrying QAnon flags, gathered outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer this weekend to demonstrate against the city new lockdown order that will take effect this Monday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

As the Times points out, one of the protesters carried a sign that read, “Newsom and Ferrer are non-essential.” Another shouted, “How dare you take away our guns and lock us in?” Some held Trump flags and signs that questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. According to LA Times reporter Laura Nelson, one sign featured a QAnon slogan.

At one point, a resident appeared and confronted the protesters, yelling, “Fascist! Nazi! Go away!”

One of the protesters shouted back through a bullhorn, “You’re so Satanic. You’re so sad.”


Trump’s narrative his power has been ‘stolen’ echoes the rise of the Nazis: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, German columnist Jochen Bittner issued a dire warning to America: outgoing President Donald Trump's narrative that he and his supporters had their victory "stolen" from them echoes the post-World War I nationalist rage in Germany that ultimately brought about the rise of Nazism.

"One hundred years ago, amid the implosions of Imperial Germany, powerful conservatives who led the country into war refused to accept that they had lost. Their denial gave birth to arguably the most potent and disastrous political lie of the 20th century — the Dolchstosslegende, or stab-in-the-back myth," wrote Bittner. "Its core claim was that Imperial Germany never lost World War I. Defeat, its proponents said, was declared but not warranted. It was a conspiracy, a con, a capitulation — a grave betrayal that forever stained the nation. That the claim was palpably false didn’t matter. Among a sizable number of Germans, it stirred resentment, humiliation and anger. And the one figure who knew best how to exploit their frustration was Adolf Hitler."

2020 Election

‘It’s hard to be perfect’: David Perdue surrogate whitewashes racist jab at ‘Kamala-mala-mala’ Harris

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Wall Street executive Jimmy Dunne on Monday defended Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) after he took a racist jab at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

While appearing as a surrogate for Perdue on CNBC, Dunne was asked about Perdue's remarks at an October Trump rally, where he incorrectly pronounced Harris' first name as "Kamala-mala-mala."

"I know him pretty well," Dunne insisted. "He's a good man that cares about people. Like a lot of people when you get on stage and you say something and you get a little laugh, he carried it too far."

