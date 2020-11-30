WATCH: Angry neighbor confronts pro-Trump protesters outside home of Los Angeles health director

Dozens of protesters, some carrying QAnon flags, gathered outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer this weekend to demonstrate against the city new lockdown order that will take effect this Monday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

As the Times points out, one of the protesters carried a sign that read, “Newsom and Ferrer are non-essential.” Another shouted, “How dare you take away our guns and lock us in?” Some held Trump flags and signs that questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. According to LA Times reporter Laura Nelson, one sign featured a QAnon slogan.

At one point, a resident appeared and confronted the protesters, yelling, “Fascist! Nazi! Go away!”

One of the protesters shouted back through a bullhorn, “You’re so Satanic. You’re so sad.”