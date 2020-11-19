WATCH: Biden and Harris outline plan to work with governors on COVID-19 pandemic
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday updated the nation on their plans to work with state and local leaders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference occurred after the two met with the executive committee of the National Governors’ Association.
Biden was introduced by Harris and took questions from the press following his prepared remarks.
Trump trying to steal election by ‘casting enough doubt on vote-counting in big, democratic cities’: report
President-elect Joe Biden clearly won the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede and is actively working to "subvert" the results, according to The New York Times.
Reuters' Brad Heath reveals how:
NEW: Multiple Trump campaign officials tell @reuters the president's strategy for staying in power despite losing the election is to persuade state legislatures to do what their voters did not and simply declare him the winner. https://t.co/wfZEsf0KLB pic.twitter.com/gN4KQg0DWt
Trump administration pushes ahead with executions despite defeat
US President Donald Trump's administration is pushing ahead with executions of convicted criminals despite a tradition of outgoing governments refraining from the practice.
On Thursday the Justice Department plans to put to death convicted murderer Orlando Hall, despite claims his trial was tainted by racism.
Hall, an African American, was convicted in 1995 of participating in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl, Lisa Rene, and received a death sentence.
His execution would be the eighth by the federal government since the Trump administration resumed implementing capital punishment in July, ending a 17-year-hiatus due to questions about execution methods and broader opposition to the practice.
Trump retweets Republican admitting their voter fraud conspiracy is ‘indescribable’
President Donald Trump has repeatedly fanned the flames that there was election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
The problem, however, is that Trump's legal team has presented no evidence of fraud that would alter the election outcome.
The inability to articulate or prove the conspiracy theory about voter fraud is one reason the Trump campaign has lost over 30 cases in court.
On Thursday, Trump retweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) attempting to make vague allegations of fraud, but seemingly admitting they have no case.