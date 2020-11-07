WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones bursts into tears as election is called for Biden
On CNN Thursday, after the election was called for Joe Biden, commentator Van Jones was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears as he described what the result means for many Americans.
“It’s — well, it’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad,” said Jones. “It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it’s easier for a lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send Dreamers back for no reason.”
“It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered,” Jones continued, his voice choked. “You know, the ‘I can’t breathe,’ that wasn’t just George Floyd. A lot of people have felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up and getting tweets, and you’re going to the store, and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you, and you’re worried about your kids and you’re worried about your sister, can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together.”
“This is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and have a chance for a reset,” said Jones. “And the character of the country matters and being a good man matters. I just want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. It comes back around and it’s a good thing for this country. I’m sorry for the people who lost, for them it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people it’s a good day.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
