WATCH: Ex-GOP lawmaker who blew off COVID rules admits he got it wrong after catching the disease

“I was born with a heart defect,” he said. “I’ve had ten open heart surgeries.”
He then described the terror he felt when the virus first started affecting him.
“In a matter of about 24 hours, it got to the point where I couldn’t breathe laying flat or laying down,” he said. “I had just had a terrible night’s sleep. My wife earlier in the summer bought us a pulse oximeter, and I came downstairs and I had to lean on the counter to be able to stand and I put that meter on, and it was registering in the mid 80s.”
He told Berman that he now believed it was time for his fellow conservatives to take the disease seriously.
“I think we have to come together and understand that the virus doesn’t care if you are a red jersey or a blue jersey,” he said. “It doesn’t discriminate. I vehemently disagree with [Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz] on a host of tax and spending policies, health care policies, but the reality is that this virus is in Minnesota.”
An Ohio Republican lawmaker spun wild conspiracy theories to justify legislation that would tamper with the state's coronavirus statistics.
State Rep. Diane Grendell, a retired judge from Geauga County, has introduced legislation that force the Ohio Department of Health to publish the number of patients who died with COVID-19 and a comorbidity, reported Ohio Capital Journal.
“We believe the data has been corrupted,” Grendell told the Senate Government Organization Committee. “The CDC is in the process of going through every COVID-19 case and only three states have such, what they call, corrupt data: New York, Kentucky and Ohio.”
Back in September, Politico's Anita Kumar reported that for the previous year the Trump campaign had been assembling a team of election lawyers from all over the country to familiarize themselves in local election laws and prepare "prewritten legal pleadings that can be hurried to the courthouse the day after the election, as wrangling begins over close results and a crush of mail-in ballots." The effort was led by "a 20-person team of lawyers" from major law firms who were overseeing a strategy in "key states the Trump campaign is targeting, like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan." It sounded like a very serious and professional operation, one which came as no surprise to me, since Republicans have specialized in disenfranchising Democratic voters for many decades.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden had one the Peach State's 16 electoral college votes.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Raffensperger said that he understood why many Republicans were upset about losing a close election in Georgia, but he argued that didn't give them the right to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
"I'm a passionate conservative and as I've said before I'm a proud Trump supporter," he said. "I was with him early in the 2016 election cycle and he's governed the nation by the same conservative principles that I hold dear. Like other Republicans, I'm disappointed our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes."