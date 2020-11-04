Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden addresses America on the day after Election Day

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a campaign event in New Hampshire (C-SPAN/screen grab)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled address the nation as states continue to count votes one day after the election.

Biden addressed the nation early Wednesday morning, urging patience as the votes are counted. A short while later, President Donald Trump held a news conference where he claimed victory despite the fact votes haven’t been counted and alleged fraud without any evidence.

“We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight that we believe we’re on track to win this election,” Biden said early Wednesday morning.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early mail-in vote that it was going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished and it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden said. “But we’re feeling good. We’re feeling good about where we are.”

Biden is expected to begin speaking around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch live:


