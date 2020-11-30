WATCH: Maddow plays hilarious video of Arizona’s GOP governor refusing to talk to Trump or Pence

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC on Monday added fascinating context to the battle President Donald Trump is waging against Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — a fellow Republican.

Trump repeatedly lashed out at Ducey on Monday as Arizona certified that President-elect Joe Biden won the state’s 11 Electoral Votes.

Maddow reminded how Ducey had spoken publicly about his close relationship with the White House, bragging that Trump or Vice President Mike Pence called so often that he changed his cell phone ringtone to “Hail to the Chief” so he would know it’s an important call from the White House.

She then played video of Ducey certifying the results on Monday. In the clip, he receives a phone call with the unique ringtone, but does not answer the call.

Watch: