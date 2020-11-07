WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech

President-elect Joe Biden gave his victory speech in Delaware on Saturday evening.

Biden was introduced by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who gave an upbeat speech.

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

Biden announced that he would make announcements about his presidential transition team on Monday.

One thing Biden doesn't mention in his victory speech like Trump did in 2016: a call from his opponent. Then Trump opened by saying he'd just received a call from Clinton, who congratulated him as he did in return on her "very hard-fought campaign." None of that this time. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 8, 2020

“It’s time for our better angels to prevail — tonight the whole world is watching America and I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe,” he said.