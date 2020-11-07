Quantcast
2020 Election

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden gave his victory speech in Delaware on Saturday evening.

Biden was introduced by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who gave an upbeat speech.

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.

2020 Election

WATCH: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gives upbeat and hopeful victory speech

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave an upbeat victory speech on Saturday evening.

The California senator began by talking about legendary Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) and praising democracy.

"You ushered in a new day for America," Harris said, to honking from the vehicles at the car rally.

"And to the American people, thank you to turning out in record numbers to ensure your voice was heard," she said. "You chose hope and decency and science and, yes, truth."

She offered praise for campaign volunteers, poll workers, voters and all the trailblazers who came before her.

2020 Election

Trump campaign set up a voter fraud hotline — and got ‘flooded with prank calls’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim that he won the presidential election.

Trump falsely claimed victory early in the morning on Wednesday and then tweeted again Saturday morning that he had won.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

After he returned to the White House from his Virginia golf course, Trump again claimed victory -- despite the fact the race had been called for Joe Biden.

