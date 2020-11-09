WATCH: Pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ protesters baffled when shown they’ve been suckered by the president

In a CNN piece on the “Stop the Steal” movement made up of Donald Trump supporters who believe the election is being stolen, fans of the president were either baffled or dismissive when presented with evidence that they were regurgitating baseless conspiracy theories.

In the clip, filmed at a “Stop the Steal” protest in Pennsylvania, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan pressed supporters of the president on why they believe the election is being stolen that led one woman to tell him, “Go, I don’t even want to talk to you!” when he disagreed with her.

With most citing viral videos they have seen online to support their beliefs, O’Sullivan time after time showed them facts debunking their statements that were either dismissed as not-believable or led to rambling that opinions can differ despite facts.

In one notable exchange with a woman identified as Melissa, she claimed, “I’ve seen too much [sic] pieces of different evidence so far that shows that at this point, I would be okay with a re-vote.”

Discussing a video that went viral which showed sample ballots being destroyed, Melissa refused to believe election officials who confirmed the clip was being misrepresented on social media, telling O’Sullivan they are lying, “But wouldn’t they, though? That’s the thing — question everything, right?

Another man, who was not identified, admitted, “Me, I’m very thorough with the information I look at. I have my opinions obviously, but I’m not just going to go around retweeting blatantly false information or things I believe that are — I look at things that are suspicious.”

Watch below: