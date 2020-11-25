WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s voter fraud hearing goes off the rails as he says Trump may have even won Virginia

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday attended a “voter fraud” hearing in Pennsylvania despite having been exposed yet again to the novel coronavirus.

Giuliani’s press event quickly went off the rails, however, when he falsely claimed that President Donald Trump may have won Virginia, a state that the president lost by more than 450,000 votes.

“[Virginia] turned out to be separated by 1 percent!” Giuliani falsely claimed during the hearing. “I think we may actually have won Virginia.”

As Bloomberg News reporter Josh Wingrove notes, the official results actually show that Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points.

Giuliani went on to claim that the entire election in Pennsylvania was illegitimate and had been rigged by criminals.

“”I know crooks really well,” Giuliani said of the alleged criminals in Pennsylvania. “You give them an inch and they take a mile. And you give them a mile and they take your whole country!”

Watch the video below.

Rudy Giuliani: "I think we may actually have won Virginia, but that's another battle." pic.twitter.com/JVd6cNoUJS — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) November 25, 2020