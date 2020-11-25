Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani shows up at Gettysburg ‘voter fraud’ event despite exposure to COVID-19

3 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani speaks to Channel 4 News (screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani showed up in Pennsylvania for an event despite a coronavirus outbreak in the president’s inner circle.

President Donald Trump had been expected to attend the purported “voter fraud” hearing in Gettysburg with his attorney, who has been filing legal challenges to this month’s election loss to Joe Biden.

His reported appearance was called off shortly before the event had been scheduled to begin after Boris Epshteyn, another member of Trump’s legal team, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Giuliani turned up at the event, despite his contacts with his son Andrew and Epshteyn, both of whom had attended a news conference last week in Washington intended to discredit the results of the election.

He was wearing a mask when he arrived but took it off as soon as he sat down, according to CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.


Trump pardons his disgraced national security advisor Michael Flynn

2 mins ago

November 25, 2020

The strange truth about our Trump addiction

10 mins ago

November 25, 2020

Are we addicted to Donald Trump? It's a question that's haunting journalists and political commentators, most of whom hate Trump but cannot deny that his name drives traffic and ratings. Even though Trump lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president, Trump continues to be the big attention draw for political websites and cable news networks.

Part of that is completely understandable. Trump is still big news. He literally spent the past few weeks attempting a coup. While he failed, that doesn't change the history-making fact that he even tried, or that he got so much support. Certainly Biden, whose main activity is finding boring-but-competent people to staff his administration, can't compete with that, and there's no real indication that he wants to. (Unlike Trump, Biden views governing as a job and not just an opportunity to get attention.)

A critical mass of civil servants, elected officials and judges rebuffed Trump's attempts to overturn the election: op-ed

24 mins ago

November 25, 2020

Writing in the New York Times this Wednesday, columnist Thomas Friedman says that after President Trump spent the last three weeks refusing to acknowledge that he’d lost the election, Americans should be especially thankful this Thanksgiving that we had a "critical mass" of civil servants, elected officials and judges who did their jobs.

"It was their collective integrity, their willingness to stand with 'Team America,' not either party, that protected our democracy when it was facing one of its greatest threats — from within. History will remember them fondly," Friedman writes.

