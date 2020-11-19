WATCH: Trump lawyer claims ‘massive influence of communist money’ elected Joe Biden

Trump attorney Sidney Powell on Thursday uncorked a wild conspiracy theory claiming that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to the “massive influence of communist money.”

During a press conference, Powell alleged without proof that the nations of Venezuela, Cuba, and “likely China” interfered with the 2020 election on behalf of Biden.

At the center of this conspiracy theory is Dominion Voting Systems, the company whose machines are used to count ballots and which conspiracy theorists falsely claim has deep ties to the Venezuelan government.

The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board earlier this week debunked claims that Dominion is a puppet of the Venezuelan government.

“Another rumor is that Dominion has deep ties with Smartmatic, which has supplied voting systems to Venezuela, where the ruling regime manipulates elections,” the editors wrote. “Both companies deny this. Smartmatic says it ‘has never provided Dominion Voting Systems with any software, hardware or other technology.’ Dominion says they ‘do not collaborate in any way and have no affiliate relationships or financial ties.'”

Watch the video below.

Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn’s lawyer now working for Trump, says the election was rigged by “communist money” and a scheme devised by the late Hugo Chavez, President of Venezuala. pic.twitter.com/8XTnRHCzAM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 19, 2020