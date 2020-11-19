WATCH: Trump lawyer claims ‘massive influence of communist money’ elected Joe Biden
Trump attorney Sidney Powell on Thursday uncorked a wild conspiracy theory claiming that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to the “massive influence of communist money.”
During a press conference, Powell alleged without proof that the nations of Venezuela, Cuba, and “likely China” interfered with the 2020 election on behalf of Biden.
At the center of this conspiracy theory is Dominion Voting Systems, the company whose machines are used to count ballots and which conspiracy theorists falsely claim has deep ties to the Venezuelan government.
The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board earlier this week debunked claims that Dominion is a puppet of the Venezuelan government.
“Another rumor is that Dominion has deep ties with Smartmatic, which has supplied voting systems to Venezuela, where the ruling regime manipulates elections,” the editors wrote. “Both companies deny this. Smartmatic says it ‘has never provided Dominion Voting Systems with any software, hardware or other technology.’ Dominion says they ‘do not collaborate in any way and have no affiliate relationships or financial ties.'”
Watch the video below.
Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn’s lawyer now working for Trump, says the election was rigged by “communist money” and a scheme devised by the late Hugo Chavez, President of Venezuala. pic.twitter.com/8XTnRHCzAM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 19, 2020
2020 Election
White House staff waiting for Trump to realize what Giuliani is doing is dangerous — he hasn’t yet
President Donald Trump's White House aides were hoping that he would come to his senses after watching former Mayor Rudy Giuliani make a fool of himself on national television. It hasn't worked, however.
According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that Trump has been obsessed with the Dominion electronic voting machines. Trump first tweeted about them in a since-debunked tweet from OAN citing a report that never existed. OAN has since removed the story, but lawyer Sidney Powell cited another debunked conspiracy theory that former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez created the electronic voting machine to steal the election from President Trump. Chávez has been dead for seven years.
2020 Election
‘Raise the alarm’: Experts warn of ‘sedition’ and ‘coup’ attempt as Michigan GOP leaders fly to DC to meet with Trump
Experts are clearly on edge as news breaks that the two top Republican officials from the state of Michigan are flying to DC to meet with President Donald Trump "at his request," according to a Washington Post reporter, and local Michigan news outlets.
And some are warning of a possible "coup."
Even The New York Times is reporting: "Trump tries to subvert the election, inviting Michigan G.O.P. lawmakers to the White House."
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani ridiculed for bonkers press conference: ‘Not sure Trump got his $20,000 worth’
President Donald Trump is reportedly paying Rudy Giuliani $20,000 a day for his attempts to nullify the election in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
A wild press conference Thursday left people wondering what on Earth was happening. Giuliani cited the film "My Cousin Vinney" and Sidney Powell accused former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez of rigging the 2020 election. Chávez has been dead for seven years. He died two years before Trump even announced he was running in 2015.
At one point, Giuliani even lashed out at a Daily Caller reporter. The site is a conservative outlet founded by Tucker Carlson.