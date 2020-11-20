WATCH: Trump lawyer Sidney Powell goes on Fox Business to fire back at ‘rude’ Tucker Carlson

Responding to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claim that she got angry when he asked her to provide evidence for mass election fraud, Trump legal team member Sidney Powell claimed that wasn’t the case.

“No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” the former federal prosecutor told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo this Friday.

“In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person,” she added.

“But he was very insulting, demanding, and rude, and I told him not to contact me again, in those terms,” she said.

Carlson said on his show Thursday night that he had made “a lot of requests” for Powell to provide evidence for the Trump campaign’s allegations of widespread voter fraud but Powell could not provide anything.

“We took Sidney Powell seriously. We had no intention of fighting with her. We’ve always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them? So, we invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would’ve given her the whole hour. We would’ve given her the entire week, actually, and listened quietly the whole time at rapt attention. That’s a big story. But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests — polite requests. Not a page,” Carlson said.

Watch an excerpt from Powell’s interview with Bartiromo below:

