WATCH: Video captures Trump’s profane rant as he hits golf ball into a pond

Video obtained by TMZ shows President Donald Trump getting angry during his Thanksgiving golf game as he hit a ball into a pond on his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

The video shows the president taking a few practice swings with his club before finally hitting the ball — which proceeds to drop right into the water.

“Ah sh*t,” Trump can be heard saying. “I hate this f*cking hole!”

“Maybe Trump was off his game because he’s still so pissed off about the election,” TMZ speculates. “He was tweeting up a storm, again claiming he won the election, saying, ‘Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.'”

