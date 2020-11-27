Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Video captures Trump’s profane rant as he hits golf ball into a pond

Published

6 mins ago

on

Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency. (Screenshot)

Video obtained by TMZ shows President Donald Trump getting angry during his Thanksgiving golf game as he hit a ball into a pond on his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

The video shows the president taking a few practice swings with his club before finally hitting the ball — which proceeds to drop right into the water.

“Ah sh*t,” Trump can be heard saying. “I hate this f*cking hole!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe Trump was off his game because he’s still so pissed off about the election,” TMZ speculates. “He was tweeting up a storm, again claiming he won the election, saying, ‘Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.'”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rages at Twitter as users mocking his tiny desk meltdown send #DiaperDon into the top trends

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out over Twitter's trending topics, and the timing suggests he had a severe case of hurt feelings.

The president called for the "immediate" termination of Section 230, which protects website publishers from liability for content posted by users, after he was mocked online as #diaperdon, reported the Evening Standard.

“Twitter is sending out totally false 'Trends' that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world,” he wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Video captures Trump’s profane rant as he hits golf ball into a pond

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Video obtained by TMZ shows President Donald Trump getting angry during his Thanksgiving golf game as he hit a ball into a pond on his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

The video shows the president taking a few practice swings with his club before finally hitting the ball -- which proceeds to drop right into the water.

"Ah shit," Trump can be heard saying. "I hate this f*cking hole!"

"Maybe Trump was off his game because he's still so pissed off about the election," TMZ speculates. "He was tweeting up a storm, again claiming he won the election, saying, 'Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Fantasy-planet stuff’: Legal reporter tears apart exiled Trump lawyer’s ‘kraken’ Georgia lawsuit

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell this week unveiled her much-hyped "kraken" election lawsuit in Georgia, which was quickly subjected to ridicule for containing multiple embarrassing spelling errors.

Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath has read through Powell's entire Georgia lawsuit and found it to be remarkably unpersuasive.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE