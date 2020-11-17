‘What the hell is Lindsey Graham doing?’ CNN analyst shocked by GOP senator’s election meddling
CNN political analyst David Chalian on Tuesday expressed shock and bewilderment that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was calling up secretaries of state and questioning their procedures for counting legally cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
Reacting to claims made by Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Graham calling him and pressuring him to throw out legally cast ballots, Chalian said it was improper for Graham to even get involved in the first place.
“What the hell is Lindsey Graham doing?” he asked. “He thinks he’s responsible for verifying, in his own word, that Georgia’s vote count was done properly when the person who’s charged with the responsibility in executing Georgia’s election says there’s no evidence of any kind of fraud?”
He then accused Graham of trying to undermine democracy by questioning the integrity of Georgia’s election without any evidence to support such a claim.
“Lindsey Graham is… trying to create fraud where there is none that exists, according to the top election official,” he said. “This is other-level stuff going on here.”
Watch the video below.
