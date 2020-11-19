White House staff waiting for Trump to realize what Giuliani is doing is dangerous — he hasn’t yet
President Donald Trump’s White House aides were hoping that he would come to his senses after watching former Mayor Rudy Giuliani make a fool of himself on national television. It hasn’t worked, however.
According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that Trump has been obsessed with the Dominion electronic voting machines. Trump first tweeted about them in a since-debunked tweet from OAN citing a report that never existed. OAN has since removed the story, but lawyer Sidney Powell cited another debunked conspiracy theory that former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez created the electronic voting machine to steal the election from President Trump. Chávez has been dead for seven years.
Trump is “asking one person after another about the conspiracy theory that Sidney Powell has floated about them, according to multiple Trump advisers,” Haberman said.
“Some Trump advisers – none of whom are speaking publicly – are saying this press conference and what Giuliani is doing is dangerous,” she also reported. “They’re waiting for the president to recognize that but he is not so far.”
It’s a similar claim made by NBC News reporter Carol Lee, who said that White House staff are “embarrassed” by Giuliani and fearful that he will destroy Trump’s legacy.
Experts are clearly on edge as news breaks that the two top Republican officials from the state of Michigan are flying to DC to meet with President Donald Trump "at his request," according to a Washington Post reporter, and local Michigan news outlets.
And some are warning of a possible "coup."
Even The New York Times is reporting: "Trump tries to subvert the election, inviting Michigan G.O.P. lawmakers to the White House."
President Donald Trump is reportedly paying Rudy Giuliani $20,000 a day for his attempts to nullify the election in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
A wild press conference Thursday left people wondering what on Earth was happening. Giuliani cited the film "My Cousin Vinney" and Sidney Powell accused former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez of rigging the 2020 election. Chávez has been dead for seven years. He died two years before Trump even announced he was running in 2015.
At one point, Giuliani even lashed out at a Daily Caller reporter. The site is a conservative outlet founded by Tucker Carlson.
MSNBC host Chuck Todd called the Thursday press conference with Rudy Giuliani alleging voter fraud tantamount to a "Saturday Night Live" skit. But according to NBC News reporter Carol Lee, there are White House aides and allies to President Donald Trump that are embarrassed by the turn the 2020 election crusade has taken.
Todd asked if Trump is simply trying to go out in a blaze of glory, which Lee said, seems to be Giuliani's plan.
"I was talking to a Republican during this, and I asked, 'Who believes what the president's lawyer is currently saying on TV? He said you're looking at it. Those are the officials around the president who think this is viable, that this is an actual strategy, that it's something that may get the president somewhere," said Lee. "But it's not. And as you noted, Chuck, this has gone from trying to win at the ballot box to trying to win this legal strategy to now just trying to create general sort of chaos and an undermining of the confidence that the American people can have in the vote which is that Joe Biden is the next president."