White House to host in-person holiday events as coronavirus pandemic rages

The White House will host in-person holiday parties as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

The U.S. has been setting daily records for new cases and the death toll has crossed 250,000, but the White House will host celebrations for Hanukkah and Christmas next month, reported the Huffington Post.

A Hanukkah reception is scheduled for Dec. 9, although the invitation contained no special instructions for coronavirus precautions, and the White House will host a Christmas party the following day, according to a Republican congressional source.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House, which has experienced two outbreaks traced to a nomination party for Amy Coney Barrett and an Election Night party, did not comment on the holiday events.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines Thursday recommending against travel and in-person gatherings.