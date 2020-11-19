Quantcast
Connect with us

White House to host in-person holiday events as coronavirus pandemic rages

Published

6 mins ago

on

Donald and Melania Trump in front of the White House's Christmas trees. Image via White House.

The White House will host in-person holiday parties as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

The U.S. has been setting daily records for new cases and the death toll has crossed 250,000, but the White House will host celebrations for Hanukkah and Christmas next month, reported the Huffington Post.

A Hanukkah reception is scheduled for Dec. 9, although the invitation contained no special instructions for coronavirus precautions, and the White House will host a Christmas party the following day, according to a Republican congressional source.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House, which has experienced two outbreaks traced to a nomination party for Amy Coney Barrett and an Election Night party, did not comment on the holiday events.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines Thursday recommending against travel and in-person gatherings.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House to host in-person holiday events as coronavirus pandemic rages

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The White House will host in-person holiday parties as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

The U.S. has been setting daily records for new cases and the death toll has crossed 250,000, but the White House will host celebrations for Hanukkah and Christmas next month, reported the Huffington Post.

A Hanukkah reception is scheduled for Dec. 9, although the invitation contained no special instructions for coronavirus precautions, and the White House will host a Christmas party the following day, according to a Republican congressional source.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

NBC News reporter reveals the White House aides are ’embarrassed’ by Trump’s crusade to nullify the election

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

MSNBC host Chuck Todd called the Thursday press conference with Rudy Giuliani alleging voter fraud tantamount to a "Saturday Night Live" skit. But according to NBC News reporter Carol Lee, there are White House aides and allies to President Donald Trump that are embarrassed by the turn the 2020 election crusade has taken.

Todd asked if Trump is simply trying to go out in a blaze of glory, which Lee said, seems to be Giuliani's plan.

"I was talking to a Republican during this, and I asked, 'Who believes what the president's lawyer is currently saying on TV? He said you're looking at it. Those are the officials around the president who think this is viable, that this is an actual strategy, that it's something that may get the president somewhere," said Lee. "But it's not. And as you noted, Chuck, this has gone from trying to win at the ballot box to trying to win this legal strategy to now just trying to create general sort of chaos and an undermining of the confidence that the American people can have in the vote which is that Joe Biden is the next president."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign suffers embarrassing hot mic incident during Giuliani presser: You see Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The official YouTube page of President Donald Trump on Thursday broadcast a press conference featuring Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers discussing the campaign's various lawsuits. But the livestream was marred by a hot mic incident.

"Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not," a person could be heard saying on the video.

"I don't think so," another person replied.

"You see f*ckin' Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" the first person remarked.

During the press conference, Giuliani claimed there was substantial evidence of voter fraud and that Trump had actually won the presidential election. His claims, however, have been derided as conspiracy theories and his legal campaign has so far seen little success.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE