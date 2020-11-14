White nationalists and conspiracy theorists rally in DC — ‘they were urged on by Trump’: reports
Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington, DC on Saturday — one week after the networks declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
The rally was covered by The Washington Post under the headline, “Thousands of mask-less Trump supporters rally in D.C., falsely claiming president won election.”
“They were urged on by Trump, who refuses to concede or allow a formal transition to President-elect Joe Biden to begin. On Saturday morning, as his devotees remained in D.C. to fight for him, the president headed to Trump National in the Virginia suburbs for a round of golf,” the newspaper reported.
Thousands of Trump supporters are here in DC for the “Million MAGA March.” So far I’ve seen plenty of Proud Boys, QAnon supporters, and admiring references to Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/Z8UJDIy1IZ
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 14, 2020
“The president’s backers, who include white nationalists, conspiracy theorists and far-right activists from across the country, carried Trump flags and signs demanding action that was already being taken: ‘Count the legal votes.’ One man, dressed in camouflage and a red ‘MAGA’ hat, waved an American flag attached to a baseball bat,” The Post reported.
Out in DC for the MAGA protest. There are thousands here and signal is jammed so my posting will be a bit delayed. Some fights already broke out (someone had a split lip) and have seen Boogaloos , Oath Keepers and Proud Boys pic.twitter.com/h5qGdzFmeZ
— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 14, 2020
“On a day when the president’s supporters touted a vast array of falsehoods, his spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, offered perhaps the most ludicrous. ‘More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support,’ she tweeted, exaggerating the crowd size by a factor of about 200,” the newspaper noted.
Plenty of QAnon fans at the Trump march, including these two friends who flew out from LA, one with a JFK Jr shirt. The crowd had a “where we go one, we go all” chant going at one point. pic.twitter.com/5jHI7Vs39P
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 14, 2020
“Among the protesters were members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group known for their black and yellow colors and endorsements of violence. Some wore flak jackets and helmets. ‘Stand Back, Stand By,’ read some of their shirts, referencing the president’s directive to them at a September debate,” the newspaper noted.
The Proud Boys have started marching in DC pic.twitter.com/DlP7aOBTrI
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at Fox News after day spent golfing: ‘SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS’
President Donald Trump attacked Fox News on Saturday for their coverage his rally in DC, which is being held one week after all the networks declared Joe Biden president-elect.
Trump did not bother to address the thousands gathered for his March for Trump in Washington, DC on Saturday.
Instead, Trump drove through the crowd on his way to his Virginia golf course.
President Trump, en route to a golf outing, passes through a crowd of cheering supporters at the "Million MAGA March" in Washington, D.C.'s Freedom Plaza on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OyqtlGoXUW
2020 Election
Trump now claiming he will ‘win’ because his supporters are taking to the streets
President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that he will win the 2020 presidential election -- and linked his prediction to his supporters taking to the streets.
Police in Washington, DC on Thursday acknowledged they were worried about guns at Saturday's planned march to support President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
The march came after the Trump campaign had a disastrous week trying to argue their conspiracy theories about voter fraud in court.
2020 Election
Sarah Palin snaps at Obama for linking her to the ‘anti-intellectual’ wing of the GOP
In an interview with the right-wing Newsmax TV, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked former President Barack Obama for calling her out as part of the Republican Party's "anti-intellectual" wing.
"It's kind of pleasurable to know that I've been living rent-free in his head for 12 years," said Palin. "The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand ... that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government, things that he just hasn't been able to grasp."
She added that neither party cared for her, or Trump, because they were "rogue" figures who challenged the establishment.