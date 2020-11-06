Wisconsin GOP launches legislative investigation into ‘mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud’: report

Controversial Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday announced that the Republican-controlled body would launch a legislative investigation into the 2020 election.

“I am directing the [Committee on Campaigns and Elections] to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was adminstered,” Vos said in a statement.

“With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote was counted,” Vos said, referencing the conspiracy theories Trump supporters have been pushing.

“There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.

Speaker Vos did not cite evidence to support his contention.

Wisconsin Assembly @SpeakerVos is directing the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to “use its investigatory powers … to immediately review how the election was administered.” Vos also says Wisconsin’s election system is “one of the best in the country.” pic.twitter.com/oJXtgAocTj — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) November 6, 2020