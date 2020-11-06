Wisconsin GOP launches legislative investigation into ‘mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud’: report
Controversial Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday announced that the Republican-controlled body would launch a legislative investigation into the 2020 election.
“I am directing the [Committee on Campaigns and Elections] to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was adminstered,” Vos said in a statement.
“With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote was counted,” Vos said, referencing the conspiracy theories Trump supporters have been pushing.
“There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.
Speaker Vos did not cite evidence to support his contention.
Wisconsin Assembly @SpeakerVos is directing the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to “use its investigatory powers … to immediately review how the election was administered.”
Vos also says Wisconsin’s election system is “one of the best in the country.” pic.twitter.com/oJXtgAocTj
— Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
Wisconsin GOP launches legislative investigation into ‘mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud’: report
Controversial Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday announced that the Republican-controlled body would launch a legislative investigation into the 2020 election.
"I am directing the [Committee on Campaigns and Elections] to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was adminstered," Vos said in a statement.
"With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote was counted," Vos said, referencing the conspiracy theories Trump supporters have been pushing.
2020 Election
Republicans petition U.S. Supreme Court to halt Pennsylvania count: report
The Pennsylvania Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court Friday to halt the counting of late-arriving ballots in the state, as Democrat Joe Biden took a lead in the tally and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump.
If Biden wins Pennsylvania he wins the presidency.
The last-ditch appeal for an emergency injunction asked the court to freeze the handling of thousands of mailed ballots -- most believed favoring Biden -- that arrived after election day on Tuesday, which Republicans say should be disqualified.
The petition asks the court to order Pennsylvania election officials to sequester all the ballots received after Tuesday and take no action on them.
2020 Election
‘Trump is trying to steal the election and Wall Street is silent’: Corporate executives urged to condemn president’s attacks on democracy
From falsely declaring victory over Democrat Joe Biden in the middle of the night to delivering what one journalist described as "the most dishonest speech he has ever given," President Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on American democracy since Election Day—and now a coalition of over 130 advocacy groups is pressuring leaders on Wall Street to call him out.
"After all the ways the public has bailed out these financial institutions, they have a moral responsibility to help defend our democracy during this dark hour."—Amy Gray, Stop the Money PipelineIn the aftermath of Trump's lie-filled Thursday night address and with state vote counts in the tight presidential race favoring Biden, the Stop the Money Pipeline coalition—which launched in January and works to end the financing of fossil fuels—urged executives at major U.S. banks, insurance companies, and asset managers to publicly criticize the president's behavior this week.