‘Woe is me’: Rand Paul impersonates Dr. Fauci on Fox News — and urges COVID survivors to ‘throw away’ masks

Published

1 min ago

on

Rand Paul on Fox News (screengrab).

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is a physician and COVID-19 survivor who attacked Dr. Tony Fauci on Fox News on Thursday.

“But the other thing is, we have 11 million people in our country who have already had COVID. We should tell them to celebrate. We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, and live again because these people are now immune,” Paul falsely claimed.

While surviving COVID-19 provides people some protection, there have been cases of re-infection and it is unknown how long immunity may last.

“But Dr. Fauci doesn’t want to admit to any of that,” Paul continued. “Dr. Fauci is like, ‘oh, woe is me’ until the election occurs, but now maybe he’ll be changing his attitude.”

The election was won by President-elect Joe Biden, who has publicly said he wants Dr. Fauci to remain as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

