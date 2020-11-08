You’re ‘acting like babies’: GOP lawmaker confronted by CNN’s Tapper for party’s refusal to admit Biden won
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was put on the hot seat by host Jake Tapper for his party’s reluctance to admit that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president, with CNN host calling the GOP a party of “babies.”
With the host noting that Hogan and Utah Senator Mitt Romney were part of only a few Republicans to congratulate Biden on his victory over Donald Trump, he also pointed out that GOP leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have remained silent.
“It’s a vast minority of official Republicans who have congratulated President-elect Biden,” Tapper remarked. “It’s like you, Mitt Romney, the newly-elected governor of Utah. I mean, we haven’t heard from Mitch McConnell. We haven’t heard from [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). I have to say, just as an American citizen, it’s really disappointing.”
“Not you,” he clarified, “but your party’s leaders are acting like babies. You lost the election: congratulate the president-elect.”
“Look, I think I have always felt that our American democracy was more important than any one person or any one election,” Hogan attempted. “And that while I understand the disappointment and frustration from a lot of people that didn’t get the outcome they were hoping for, we do have to — the most important thing is that we respect our democratic process and we always have had for 200 years a peaceful transition of power. Hopefully, we are going to get there, Jake.”
Watch below:
