‘You’re fired!: Internet explodes in a frenzy of joy after Biden ousts Trump
As one might expect, the announcement that now-President-elect Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States set off an explosion of joy on Twitter for commenters who have waited since Tuesday for the announcement.
With every major network calling the election after analyst handed Biden Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, “You’re fired” immediately trended on Twitter
On Saturday, minutes after networks called the presidential election for Joe Biden, President Donald Trump issued a statement refusing to concede — and threatening to do everything in his power to fight the result in the courts.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don't want the truth to be exposed," said the statement. "Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."
On CNN Thursday, after the election was called for Joe Biden, commentator Van Jones was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears as he described what the result means for many Americans.
"It's — well, it's easier to be a parent this morning, it's easier to be a dad," said Jones. "It's easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it's easier for a lot of people. If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send Dreamers back for no reason."
Update: Vanquishing President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election and will become the 46th President of the United States. Major news outlets, including NBC News and the Associated Press, made their official projections late Saturday morning.
