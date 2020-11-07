Quantcast
‘You’re fired!: Internet explodes in a frenzy of joy after Biden ousts Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
As one might expect, the announcement that now-President-elect Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States set off an explosion of joy on Twitter for commenters who have waited since Tuesday for the announcement.

With every major network calling the election after analyst handed Biden Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, “You’re fired” immediately trended on Twitter

