‘You’re fired!: Internet explodes in a frenzy of joy after Biden ousts Trump

As one might expect, the announcement that now-President-elect Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States set off an explosion of joy on Twitter for commenters who have waited since Tuesday for the announcement.

With every major network calling the election after analyst handed Biden Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, “You’re fired” immediately trended on Twitter

See below:

"Donald Trump … will be denied a second term." — Here's the moment that Fox News projected Joe Biden has been elected to become the next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/JAM6gA8GM9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

You're fired, @realDonaldTrump! (I had to come back just for this one tweet.) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 7, 2020

Still the president’s most recent tweet. Trump’s words and actions over the next day, weeks, and months will absolutely determine the direction of his supporter’s activism for the next four years. pic.twitter.com/geQw75dBR4 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 7, 2020

Soon to be breaking: Trump insiders reporting that Trump looking to resign so that Mike Pence can pardon him. Placing bets. pic.twitter.com/qV7iQK9PXB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

when trump exits the white house in january pic.twitter.com/na9RllFUjx — cam ♡ (@gainsarianafans) November 7, 2020

BREAKING: rudy giuliani is furiously searching his pants for more Trump ballots — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) November 7, 2020

It'll be a while yet, but I can now imagine a day, a few months from now, when I won't have even have to think about Trump a little bit. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 7, 2020

YOU'RE FIRED, @realDonaldTrump! Take your orange ass, lying ass, racist ass back to wherever you came from. & Take your raggedy ass spawn, your weak ass wife & your tall ass son with you!!!!!!!!!!! Fuck you forever.

You lost big. Biggest loss ever. very big loss. pic.twitter.com/apMnueXBao — ✨ ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) November 7, 2020

Donald Trump,

Ivanka Trump,

Jared Kushner,

Hope Hicks,

Mark Meadows,

Mike Pence,

Kayleigh McEnany,

Betsy DeVos,

Ben Carson,

Stephen Miller,

Mike Pompeo,

Chad Wolf,

Jason Miller,

Steven Mnuchin,

William Barr,

Rudy Giuliani,

and Louis DeJoy: YOU’RE FIRED!#PresidentElectJoe — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) November 7, 2020

Thank God. Though not to be a Debbie Downer, there is a lot more damage Trump can do in the next two month and a half months, and you just know he’ll be more unhinged than ever. pic.twitter.com/njvbFK3iSj — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) November 7, 2020

