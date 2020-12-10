‘A clear power grab’: Georgia GOP ripped for new scheme to stop voters from picking Secretary of State

Republicans continue to wage war one Brad Raffensperger, the GOP Secretary of State of Georgia who has refused to go along with Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election — which Trump lost.

The latest move is to strip voters of the right to choose the Secretary of State in Georgia.

“Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says he will ask for legislation for a constitutional amendment for the Secretary of State to be selected by the General Assembly, instead of being elected. Voters would have to approve it,” Rahul Bali reported Thursday.

Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs blasted the proposal.

““In a clear power grab, Ralston and the Trump campaign want to give the General Assembly the power to select winners of elections and violate the will of the people,” Fuchs charged.