‘A failed con’: Trump supporter blasted as a ‘grifting liar’ for lying about voter fraud
One of President Donald Trump’s top supporters pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election received a brutal fact check on Monday.
Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, has been alleging election fraud in Nevada.
On Monday, he reportedly sent out a fundraising appeal based on claiming his organization had “uncovered massive amounts of fraud” in Nevada.
Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent offered a brutal fact check.
“I’m in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered ‘massive amounts of fraud.’ Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con,” Ralston reported.
Jon Ralston here.
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) December 7, 2020
Trump says Georgia Republicans will be ‘solely responsible’ for GOP loss of US Senate: ‘People are ANGRY!’
The Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate will not be held until January, but Republicans are already playing the blame game over who will be held responsible if Democrats prevail.
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler are running in the January 5th elections. Trump traveled to Georgia for a Saturday rally for the two, but only let them speak for a combined 2 minutes.
On Monday, Trump blasted three statewide elected officials in Georgia for not going along with his scheme to overturn the election results. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.
‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home
"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
1/There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer
Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained "circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they'll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?"
Sykes described it as "the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded."