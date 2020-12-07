‘A failed con’: Trump supporter blasted as a ‘grifting liar’ for lying about voter fraud

One of President Donald Trump’s top supporters pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election received a brutal fact check on Monday.

Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, has been alleging election fraud in Nevada.

On Monday, he reportedly sent out a fundraising appeal based on claiming his organization had “uncovered massive amounts of fraud” in Nevada.

Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent offered a brutal fact check.

“I’m in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered ‘massive amounts of fraud.’ Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con,” Ralston reported.