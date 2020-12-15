A showdown is about to break out between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump: columnist

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden won the election for the first time on Tuesday, but that flies in the face of President Donald Trump’s delusion.

In a Washington Post column, Aaron Blake explained that the two worlds seems to be existing in a parallel universe.

Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mo Brooks: ‘Trump Won the Electoral College‘ — I Can Be a Part of the ‘Surrender Caucus‘ or I Can Fight for Our Country https://t.co/8BcvdpY3Qf via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

“If Trump is still going after [Georgia Gov. Brian] Kemp (R-GA) for not doing his bidding, why would McConnell be spared Trump’s wrath?” asked Blake. “And if he really wants to press the issue, Trump can give McConnell major headaches in Georgia’s decisive Senate races. There, party leaders are concerned about GOP turnout dropping thanks to Trump’s voter fraud claims — and for apparently good reason. McConnell’s recognition of Biden’s win could be read as an attempt to move beyond this phase and focus more intently on Georgia.”

Blake noted that Trump isn’t exactly the team player that people want to believe. Already the Republican Party is furious that he’s hoovering up fundraising dollars from Republican donors for his failed litigation efforts instead of giving it to Georgia Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The money that Republicans are gathering, that President Trump is raising — Republicans on the Hill, they’re pissed off because they are taking that money and they are saying, ‘Oh, you have to help us win these elections in Georgia to win the Senate majority.’ The Trump team is taking that money and doing things for themselves with it,” said MSNBC’s Kassie Hunt.

So, McConnell is in an impossible position, Blake explained. He has to appease Trump because if he doesn’t, Trump will turn his voters off of the 2020 runoff in Georgia, and McConnell will lose his power.

“But if Trump truly believes in his cause — rather than if this is, say, just an exercise aimed at fundraising and claiming he never actually lost — how can he let this one lie? He can’t,” Blake closed. “Now is when we find out who is truly running this party from this point forward because its two top leaders’ positions are completely irreconcilable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full analysis at the Washington Post.