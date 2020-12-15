Republicans are furious with Trump for pocketing the money they need for the Georgia runoffs: MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt
During an MSNBC “Morning Joe” discussion on Donald Trump’s actions in the waning days of his presidency, co-host Wille Geist noted the president is spending all his days playing “victim” in order to scam conservative voters out of more money, which contributor Kasie Hunt said is “pissing off Republicans on the Hill.”
As Geist explained, “They’re still making a lot of money off that victimhood that has been at the center of Donald Trump’s story for so many years. He’s now the victim of the media, he’s the victim of Democrats, he’s become the victim of courts, he’s become the victim of state electors doing their job and the victim of the three Supreme Court justices he nominated and got confirmed to the Supreme Court.”
“So the narrative of victimhood has to remain in place for the story to continue and for the money to keep flowing and, as you said, Donald Trump is raising a ton of money,” Geist told co-host Joe Scarborough. “There are the text messages and emails to the supporters to prove it. ‘We need $35 right now to continue to prosecute that case’ and that money goes somewhere else, so he’s hustling his own voters to build up his own pocketbook and the pocketbook of the Republican Party.”
After a discussion on current Congressional negotiations for COVID-19 relief, contributor Hunt turned back to the president’s fundraising efforts.
“To your earlier point very, very quickly,” Hunt began. “The money that Republicans are gathering, that President Trump is raising — Republicans on the Hill, they’re pissed off because they are taking that money and they are saying, ‘Oh, you have to help us win these elections in Georgia to win the Senate majority.’ The Trump team is taking that money and doing things for themselves with it.”
Hunts comments fall in line with a recent Politico report that stated, “Trump’s new political machine is pocketing most of the dough — and the campaigns of the Georgia senators competing in the Jan. 5 races aren’t getting a cent.”
Politico added, “The predicament has intensified broader concerns within the GOP that Trump will use his post-presidency to advance his own interests at the expense of the party,” with GOP consultant Doug Heye insisting, “The reality is Donald Trump does not care about the future of the Republican Party, so if he can raise money off of the Georgia runoffs but keep the money for his own purposes, he will do so.”
You can watch the MSNBC clip below:
2020 Election
‘History-making loser’ Trump brutally mocked for his ‘doomed crusade’ by veteran Canadian journalist
Veteran Canadian journalist Alexander Panetta this week cast a merciless gaze at President Donald Trump's spectacularly failed bid to reverse the 2020 presidential election, and he declared the outgoing president to be a "history-making loser."
2020 Election
Morning Joe crew taunts Donald Trump with announcement that Putin congratulated President-elect Biden on win
The co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," kicked off Tuesday morning by sharing a clip of President-elect Joe Biden addressing the nation after Electoral College Day and then proceeded to smirk as they announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called Biden to congratulate him on his win.
With Biden announcing he won in the same type of "landslide" that Donald Trump said he won by in 2016, co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered more bad news to the outgoing president.
"The Electoral College yesterday cast the formal vote to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States, confirming the 306 vote victory he secured five weeks ago and, with that, we finally got the recognition of Biden's win that we have all been waiting for," Brzezinski explained as co-host Joe Scarborough inserted, "Yes, wait for it."
2020 Election
Trump’s media supporters are still pitching ‘virtually impossible outcomes’ about winning the election
President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, lost the electoral college by 74 votes, and lost 59 of 60 election-related court cases filed on his behalf.
Despite this, reports the New York Times' Jeremy Peters, millions of Trump supporters believe that the president has his enemies in the "Deep State" and the Democratic Party exactly where he wants them.