‘Absolutely unnecessary’: Jenna Ellis begs Arizona House not to close after Giuliani contracts COVID

Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign, complained this week that the Arizona state House is closing for two weeks after Rudy Giuliani met with Republican lawmakers in the state before contracting COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, December 7,” Arizona House of Representatives Chief of Staff Michael E. Hunter said in a statement.

Last week, Giuliani participated in a meeting with Republican lawmakers in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Few of the participants wore masks at the event.

According to Trump’s legal team, Giuliani “tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia.”

On Sunday, Ellis responded to a tweet that suggested that the Arizona state House had been closed because Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) “needs an excuse to give his angry constituents about why he’s refusing to call a session and examine the fraud in his state.”

“Absolutely unnecessary,” Ellis replied. “Call Rusty Bowers in AZ and tell him not to use COVID as an EXCUSE!!”

Attorneys for the president have encouraged Republican lawmakers to “take back your power” and appoint electors who will select Trump as the next president despite the popular vote in the state.