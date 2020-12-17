Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Amazing dereliction of duty’: GOP’s Ron Johnson bashed for ignoring Russian hack to focus on bogus voter fraud

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ron johnson speaks to NBC (screen grab)

CNN political analyst David Gregory on Thursday ripped Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding hearings on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories even as he ignored the massive breach of U.S. government agencies by Russian hackers.

National security officials for the past several days have been sounding the alarm about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, Johnson used his position as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security this week to conduct hearings looking into purported election irregularities based on legal cases brought by the Trump campaign that have been tossed out of court.

Commenting on this, Gregory said he was stunned to see Johnson not even pretending to care about a massive cyberattack on American infrastructure.

“This is political theater of its worst kind,” Gregory said. “It is just an amazing dereliction of duty. It’s not a serious effort that the Homeland Security Committee is engaged in, and other members of the committee won’t even participate.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Amazing dereliction of duty’: GOP’s Ron Johnson bashed for ignoring Russian hack to focus on bogus voter fraud

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

CNN political analyst David Gregory on Thursday ripped Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding hearings on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories even as he ignored the massive breach of U.S. government agencies by Russian hackers.

National security officials for the past several days have been sounding the alarm about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips Rand Paul for telling election lies that Trump’s own lawyers won’t say in court

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for spreading lies about alleged election fraud, which even President Donald Trump's lawyers have been unwilling to claim in court.

The Kentucky Republican claimed during a committee hearing that "in many ways the election was stolen," although he offered no proof, and the "Morning Joe" host was disgusted.

"What I want to know is, because we have had Rand on the show, what does he get out of being a liar?" Scarborough said. "What does he get about lying to the American people? About things that he knows he's lying to the American [people] -- he's been lying to his constituents and the American people about COVID from the beginning. He's been shooting out conspiracy theories. He's used his position as a senator to lie repeatedly this year. He's used his position as a senator to lie about a stolen election. He's lying about courts, the federal courts have been quite clear, even the Wall Street Journal opinion page admits it. National Review has written numerous editorials about it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Sick, distracted and now under cyberattack’: Ex-Trump security adviser sounds alarm on ‘ongoing’ Russian hack of US government

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's former national security advisers sounded the alarm about a grave new -- and ongoing -- threat to the United States.

Tom Bossert, who served under Trump and George W. Bush, published a column in the New York Times on the hack, apparently by the Russian intelligence agency SVR, of two tech companies that serve the U.S. federal government.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE