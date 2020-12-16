Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN host shreds Trump for ‘tweeting about Fox News commercials’ while staying silent on Russian hack

Published

4 mins ago

on

CNN's Jim Sciutto -- screenshot

CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Wednesday knocked President Donald Trump for seemingly blowing off his duties as president while focusing entirely on his personal grievances about losing the 2020 presidential election.

Sciutto interviewed Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) about new revelations about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durbin accused Russia of “relentlessly trying to invade America’s cyberspace and to compromise individual identities as well as critical and sensitive information,” and he said that President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to cozy up to Russian President Vladimir Putin were not helping matters.

“We can’t be buddies with Vladimir Putin and have him at the same time making this kind of cyber attack on America,” he said. “This is virtually a declaration of war by Russia on the United States and we should take it that seriously.”

Sciutto then noted Trump’s total silence about the hack.

“As happens so often, the president has yet to make a public comment about this,” he said. “He is tweeting about Fox News commercials this morning. In your view, was the Trump administration asleep at the wheel here?”

Durbin replied that the Trump White House was “completely compromised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN host shreds Trump for ‘tweeting about Fox News commercials’ while staying silent on Russian hack

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

CNN's Jim Sciutto on Wednesday knocked President Donald Trump for seemingly blowing off his duties as president while focusing entirely on his personal grievances about losing the 2020 presidential election.

Sciutto interviewed Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) about new revelations about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.

Durbin accused Russia of "relentlessly trying to invade America's cyberspace and to compromise individual identities as well as critical and sensitive information," and he said that President Donald Trump's repeated efforts to cozy up to Russian President Vladimir Putin were not helping matters.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Dem blisters Ron Johnson for election stunt: ‘This hearing gives a platform to conspiracy theories’

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) on Wednesday blasted Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with unproven allegations about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"The president and many of his supporters are unfortunately continuing to undermine the will of the people, disenfranchise voters and sow the seeds of distrust and discontent to further their partisan desire for power," Peters said in his opening statement. "Whether intended or not, this hearing gives a platform to conspiracy theories and lies and it's a destructive exercise that has no place in the United States Senate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pompeo forced into quarantine after hosting indoor holiday party at the State Department

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday, ABC News' Conor Finnegan reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.

NEW: SecState Pompeo is quarantining after having come into contact w/someone who tested positive for COVID-19, per a State Dept spox, adding he tested negative, but is being closely monitored by State Dept medical team. He has no public appointments today, per public schedule

— Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) December 16, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE