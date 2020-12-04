Anti-lockdown protester: I’d rather ‘put a bullet in my head’ than take COVID vaccine

The “Freedom Angels Foundation” is leading protests in California against coronavirus lockdown measures as the virus surges to record levels throughout the state. Speaking to CBS5 during a rally outside the Santa Clara County Office, one protester said that they’d rather die than be vaccinated against the virus.
“I’m not even going to get the vaccine, you can put a bullet in my head before I’m going to do that,” the protester said, according to Newsweek.
On the Freedom Angels Foundation’s website, the group describes itself as a collection of “patriot mothers” who “won’t stand down.”
“Our arms don’t get tired, they carry core family values, they carry the generations of voices to call out when people, nations and beliefs are under oppression,” the group’s bio reads.
Last May, the group led a protest where over 2,000 demonstrators gathered in Sacramento against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
