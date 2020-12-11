Quantcast
Connect with us

Anxious Biden electors bracing for confrontations with Trump supporters trying to derail Electoral College vote

Published

1 min ago

on

Participants in the Million MAGA March in support of President Trump and his futile effort to overturn the 2020 election. (Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com)

Electors pledged to president-elect Joe Biden are taking extraordinary security measures under “unrelenting” harassment from President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The electors will cast their votes Monday at statehouses across the country, and Biden’s campaign has armed each of theirs with precise logistical information and backup plans in case pro-Trump protesters try to interfere with their arrival, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do expect there to be some confrontation on Monday, because that’s just how these unpatriotic, so-called Americans have been behaving,” said Marseille Allen, a Biden elector from Michigan, “and it’s disappointing. But as an African American and indigenous woman, I’m not surprised at the behavior.”

In addition to precautions necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Biden campaign has developed a security plan for their electors, who have reported near constant harassment from Trump supporters — some of whom use terms associated with the Qanon conspiracy theory.

“It’s really been unrelenting,” said Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Biden elector. “Some are form emails. Some people might send a form email, but they spiced it up with their own language. I got one today, this one talks about us laundering kickbacks through kids,” an apparent reference to the right-wing conspiracy theory.

Despite the harassment and subdued atmosphere around the event due to pandemic restrictions, electors told Politico they were excited to play a role in history — and remained confident Trump’s supporters couldn’t derail Biden’s inevitable win.

“If you tackle the guy handing out the Lombardi Trophy, it doesn’t change the game,” said Sharif Street, a Biden elector and Pennsylvania state senator.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s how ‘Trump could end up in jail’ over ‘intensified’ Manhattan investigation

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Discussing a report in the New York Times that the office of Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance has intensified their investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank, CNN's John Harwood speculated the president might see some jail time.

According to NYT report, "Employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon, two corporate giants, could be important witnesses. As two of Mr. Trump’s oldest allies — and some of the only mainstream companies willing to do regular business with him — they might offer investigators a rich vein of information about the Trump Organization."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson has plans to destroy a former Trump administration official ‘like a wild animal’

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Rick Wilson, one of the Never Trump Republicans behind the popular Lincoln Project political action committee (PAC), weighed in with his opinion of President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon and why he "must be destroyed."

During an interview with AdAge, Wilson discussed his ad development process for the political organization, and, at one point, he also offered his take on Bannon beginning with their long history.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump launches angry Friday morning tweetstorm

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has a mere 39 days left in office, and while he refuses to acknowledge that fact, his grasp on reality appears to be just as rapidly unraveling.

Friday morning the President launched a series of angry tweets, covering everything from North Korea to Hunter Biden to his unlawful call strong-arming the President of Ukraine to "the dam vaccines" to demanding the Supreme Court overturn the election, to this tweet that left many people actually worried:

I just want to stop the world from killing itself!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE