Arizona’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected GOP case to change Trump’s loss
President Donald Trump has now lost 51 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Tuesday evening, Arizona’s state Supreme Court voted unanimously to reject the Republican Party’s attempt to change the result.
The GOP lawyer “fails to present any evidence of misconduct, illegal votes or that Biden Electors did not in fact receive the highest number of votes,” Reuters reporter Brad Heath tweeted with a screen capture of the decision.
“The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. § 16-672.”
Arizona's Supreme Court unanimously rejected a case by GOP Chair @kelliwardaz seeking to overturn its election, saying she "fails to present any evidence of misconduct, illegal votes or that Biden Electors did not in fact receive the highest number of votes." No fraud, either. pic.twitter.com/XVxYBlq9Yi
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020
2020 Election
Arizona’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected GOP case to change Trump’s loss
President Donald Trump has now lost 51 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Tuesday evening, Arizona's state Supreme Court voted unanimously to reject the Republican Party's attempt to change the result.
The GOP lawyer "fails to present any evidence of misconduct, illegal votes or that Biden Electors did not in fact receive the highest number of votes," Reuters reporter Brad Heath tweeted with a screen capture of the decision.
"The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. § 16-672."
2020 Election
Pennsylvania Republican says his efforts to save Trump’s election loss will continue: ‘In no way is this over!’
Rep. Mark Kelly (R-PA) waged a lawsuit to overturn the Pennsylvania election results, but the Supreme Court denied to hear the case, handing another loss to the 49 other cases that have failed.
President Donald Trump hasn't said anything about the suit yet but implied in an earlier tweet that Justice Amy Coney Barrett might save him. She didn't.
Still, Rep. Kelly maintains, this isn't over!
"So the setback today is that we were not granted a temporary injunctive relief," he told Fox News. "It does not mean that our lawsuit does not go forward. It means that the temporary injunctive relief, that part has been taken away. And it's going to allow the state to go forward with appointing their electors. But in no way is this over."
2020 Election
Pennsylvania AG tells Trump to ‘move on’ and give up on his ‘sad’ election ‘lunacy’
On CNN Tuesday, Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told outgoing President Donald Trump to accept his defeat following the Supreme Court decision denying a hearing for the GOP election challenge in the Commonwealth.
"It is sad, really," said Shapiro. "These suits are being filed in court, in a court of law, but really they're for an audience of one and that is the Republican president of the United States, and some Republicans are just too afraid to stand up to him."
"They're being thrown out of all sorts of courts, local courts, state courts, now the U.S. Supreme Court," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "There was one sentence, Attorney General, one sentence order by the U.S. Supreme Court. What sort of message does that send about how the Supreme Court views these efforts?"