Arizona’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected GOP case to change Trump’s loss

President Donald Trump has now lost 51 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Tuesday evening, Arizona’s state Supreme Court voted unanimously to reject the Republican Party’s attempt to change the result.

The GOP lawyer “fails to present any evidence of misconduct, illegal votes or that Biden Electors did not in fact receive the highest number of votes,” Reuters reporter Brad Heath tweeted with a screen capture of the decision.

“The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. § 16-672.”

Read the full case here.