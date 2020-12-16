Associates and ‘high profile criminals’ are trying to get what they can out of Trump while he still has power: report

As President Trump’s tenure in the White House draws to a close, hundreds of his allies — including some of his closest business associates and “many high-profile criminals” — are trying to get what they can out of him while he’s still in power, according to a new report from CNN’s Pamela Brown, Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond.

“Since Trump lost the election six weeks ago, calls and emails have been flooding into the West Wing from people looking to benefit from the President’s powers of clemency,” CNN reports. “So inundated is Trump’s staff with requests for pardons or commutations that a spreadsheet has been created to keep track of the requests directed to Trump’s close aides.”

Trump is actively engaging with the flood of requests, and appears “eager to wield his powers” while he still has them, according to sources speaking to CNN.

“Unlike practically any other matter related to the end of his presidency, his clemency powers are a topic Trump actually seems to enjoy discussing, one person in communication with the President said, even though it amounts to another tacit reminder that his tenure at the White House is nearly over,” the report states.

Read the full report over at CNN.