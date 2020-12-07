Biden picks California official Xavier Becerra for health secretary: report
Joe Biden plans to nominate California attorney general Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services, which would add another Latino member to the president-elect’s increasingly diverse cabinet, US media reported Sunday.
During Becerra’s 12 terms in the US Congress representing Los Angeles, he was an outspoken advocate of Latino rights and a vigorous defender of former president Barack Obama’s signature health care program — a policy that has been much attacked by President Donald Trump and Republicans.
NBC, The New York Times and several other news organizations reported on the plan to nominate Becerra, citing anonymous sources close to the president-elect.
Becerra, 62, was elected as California attorney general in 2016, succeeding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after she was elected to the US Senate. Becerra was the first Latino to hold that office.
While in office, he also defended the immigrant rights program DACA in front of the Supreme Court.
According to the Times, Becerra’s nomination comes after complaints from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about a lack of Latinos in the incoming cabinet.
Biden has announced Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas as his pick to head the Department of Homeland Security.
If confirmed, Becerra would be tasked with leading the health department amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 282,000 in the US.
Biden has also picked Rochelle Walensky to head the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government’s health protection agency, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported.
Walensky is chief of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital and is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
She will replace Robert Redfield as director of the CDC, which has come under pressure from the Trump administration and its allies over its coronavirus guidance.
For the third day in a row, the United States on Saturday notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours, reaching nearly 230,000 new infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Biden has stressed that he would strive for diversity while choosing staff for when he takes office in January.
In addition to Becerra, other firsts include the first female Treasury secretary, the first female head of intelligence and the first Latino chief of homeland security.
2020 Election
Trump will leave office under the threat of having his Twitter account shut down: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump will leave office on January 20th and at that time he will lose some of the protections that kept Twitter from shutting down his widely-viewed account.
As Adam Rawnsley writes, as a public official the president enjoys some allowances that are not extended to average user that have allowed him to create posts that could be considered threatening at worst -- or otherwise improper.
As it stands now -- and Twitter's rules have been evolving during the election season -- Trump is covered under rules that "lets public officials’ rule-breaking tweets stay up with labels and exempts their accounts from suspension," but that will end when he leaves office.
COVID-19
Karen Pence’s anti-LGBTQ school got $725K in COVID bailout funds
The Immanuel Christian private school in Springfield, Virginia bans LGBTQ teachers and students because “homosexual acts and lifestyles are clearly perversions and reprehensible in the sight of God”, at least, according to its employment application.
Unfortunately, the school got $725,000 in bail-out funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a financial stimulus program designed to help keep businesses afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence teaches at the school.
“It is shameful that an institution that discriminates against LGBT Americans received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds,” Kyle Herrig, president of government watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement to The Washington Blade. “This money was meant to help mom and pop small businesses meet payroll and keep the lights on — instead the wealthy and well-connected cashed in.”
2020 Election
FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be "valuable" for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can "forestall" Biden's agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can't charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia's runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden's new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won't be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.