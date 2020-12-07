Quantcast
Biden to nominate former CENTCOM commander Lloyd Austin as Defense secretary: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

U.S. Central Command 2013 official portrait of Lloyd Austin.

On Monday, POLITICO reported that President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of CENTCOM, to serve as Secretary of Defense.

“The decision comes two weeks after Biden announced the other senior members of his national security team,” reported Lara Seligman, Tyler Pager, Connor O’Brien, and Natasha Bertrand. “Although Michèle Flournoy, who was widely seen as Hillary Clinton’s choice to be defense secretary had she won the election in 2016, was initially viewed as the frontrunner for the job, Biden has been under growing pressure to nominate a Black person to be his defense secretary.”

One of the other top contenders for the role had been former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, but Biden reportedly soured on him amid concerns about his role in expanding deportations and family detentions.

Austin is likely to run into some controversy as well, according to the report: “Austin’s candidacy has been met with resistance from some national security experts, who noted that he has not been out of the military for the required seven years and would need a waiver from Congress to become secretary of Defense. If chosen, he would be the second Pentagon chief in just four years to require such a waiver, after President Donald Trump chose Jim Mattis, another former Central Command chief, for his first defense secretary in 2017.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Kamala’s sister is pushing her husband to serve as Attorney General: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

On Monday, POLITICO reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' sister, Maya Harris, has been a key voice floating her husband Tony West to serve as attorney general. West, a former associate attorney general in the Obama administration, currently serves as chief legal officer of Uber.

"Allies have floated West’s name as a possible contender to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement official, but others have ruled him out of contention because he is related to the vice president-elect," reported Tyler Pager. "His work as Uber’s top lawyer, given the company’s legal troubles, have also raised concerns about his ability to fill the role."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.

Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

1/There will be no update today.

At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.

Continue Reading
 
 