Bill Barr is ‘getting the Jeff Sessions treatment’ from Trump as his firing appears imminent: CNN
On CNN Saturday, correspondent Sarah Westwood reported that outgoing President Donald Trump is trying to ice out Attorney General William Barr for perceived disloyalty, just as he did for predecessor Jeff Sessions — triggered in part by new reports that Barr kept silent about federal probes into Hunter Biden ahead of the election.
“We are seeing these tensions between President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr boil over into public view with the president,” said Westwood. “But the president’s frustration with Barr goes further back … He was angry, CNN reported at the time, that Barr said in an interview that he had seen no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud that the president has been claiming, that his legal team has been pushing in court. And even before the election, the president expressed even more irritation at Barr because U.S. Attorney John Durham, who Barr selected to look into the circumstances surrounding the start of the Russia probe, wasn’t planning on prosecuting anyone or publishing any evidence before the election.”
“Now it appears Barr is getting the Jeff Sessions treatment, essentially,” continued Westwood. “Jeff Sessions was the president’s first attorney general, and you’ll recall that President Trump was very critical of Sessions in public for months because he was upset that Sessions had recused himself from the Russia probe, and that led up to Sessions’ firing the day after the midterm elections. CNN is told that Barr has no intention to leave the administration unless he senses that he’s about to be fired by President Trump, which, as we know, could really happen any time in a tweet. CNN has also learned that Barr and Trump are not on direct speaking terms right now. So very thin ice for Barr at the moment.”
GOP lawmakers ‘sick of Trump’s gripes’ as he goes missing in action during his final days: report
On Saturday, POLITICO reported that outgoing President Donald Trump — consumed by his obsession with overturning the election — is missing from the negotiations over a new round of COVID-19 relief in Congress — and GOP lawmakers are getting tired of it.
"Republicans are sick of the gripes, the Supreme Court is summarily dismissing his arguments, and the nation’s governing apparatus is preparing for Joe Biden's presidency," reported Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman.
‘Real men accept a loss with grace’: GOP lawmaker jabs Trump for ‘bellyaching’ over Supreme Court flop
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) used his Twitter account on Saturday morning to get in some jabs at Donald Trump and supporters of the president for raging against the Supreme Court after the justices refused to take up a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would have handed the election to the president.
With the president himself attacking the country's highest court beginning Friday night and into Saturday morning, Kinzinger -- who has been one of the president's few GOP lawmakers critics who has escaped the president's wrath -- got in a jab without mentioning the president's name.
Right-wingers on Parler call for bloody civil war after SCOTUS dumps Trump’s bogus election fraud case
After the Supreme Court refused to hear Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, right-wingers on Parler, the far-right version of Twitter, are literally calling for Trump to use the military and conservative states to secede from the union, essentially setting the conditions for a bloody civil war.
Here’s a sampling of different messages on Parler:
“Time for succession… If even the GOP majority Supreme Court won’t hear the citizens’ claims of corruption in the election process; then we need to create our own separate country from all of those that cheat us of our given rights!!”