Bill Barr: There’s no evidence of voter fraud that could overturn the election

Speaking to the Associated Press this Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence to support President Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Contradicting members of his own party and administration, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he would have won the 2020 presidential election if not for widespread fraud. “Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” Trump tweeted last week.

But according to Barr, U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been looking into specific complaints and information they’ve received, but have found no evidence that could lead to the election results being overturned.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

“The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies,” The AP reports. “Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voter fraud could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail.”

