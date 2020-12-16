Black family’s cars set on fire and garage door vandalized after they displayed Black Lives Matter sign in their yard

A Black family in Texas are the victims of an apparently politically-oriented attack, according to a report from WWLTV.

When the couple woke up Tuesday morning, they found their cars on fire. When the smoke cleared they found the words “Trump 2020” spray-painted in their garage.

“That escalated things quickly,” Jayla Gipson said. “We felt like we were targeted.”

When police questioned Gipson and her partner Charles Crawford about any possible feuds they’re involved in, the only thing they could think of was the fact that they had recently displayed a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their yard, which was vandalized with the same color spray paint that was used on the garage.

“That sign was in my yard for less than two weeks and then all of a sudden we get a tragedy like this,” Gipson said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Gipson and Crawford as the two get back to normal.

