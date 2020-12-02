Quantcast
Connect with us

Black woman gets N-word letter from neighbor for using blender at 10 am: ‘Learn to have respect’

Published

1 min ago

on

Twitter user @earthyari_ (via Twitter)

A Black woman from Boston, Massachusetts shared a racist letter she said she had received from a neighbor that admonished her for “loud” sex and using a blender at 10 a.m.

The woman, who uses the Twitter handle @earthyari_, posted an image of the letter on Tuesday.

“You seem to have no respect for others huh?” the letter begins. “You seem to think you can move into a new building without abiding by the rules of morality or have any concern for anyone else but yourself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who uses a blender at 10am,” the note continues. “You’re playing rap music so early in the morning? Please put away the n****r music only n****rs listen to n****r music.”

“It’s entirely rude please learn to have some respect,” the letter said before adding: “And please stop having sexual relations so loud I promise you it’s not that good sweetie you don’t need to wake everyone up. Learn to have manners and be respectful.”

The woman who received the letter defended herself on Twitter.

“In my defense, my music isn’t that loud I’ve actually walked out my apt while it was playing to test it,” she explained, “& making a smoothie at 10am isn’t that bad. I won’t comment on the last thing.”

Read the letter below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pardons for his kids could be obstruction of justice: Ex-FBI official

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump pardoning his three eldest children would be a form of obstruction of justice, according to a former high-ranking FBI official.

Frank Figliuzzi, the former FBI assistant director, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that pardons for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani could be considered obstruction if any of them are involved in alleged criminal wrongdoing with the president.

"I'm viewing these pardons and even talk of these pardons as essentially a lawful form of obstruction of justice," Figliuzzi said. "That's because I think either currently or in the future, it's likely these family members we're talking about may be under investigation for crimes to which the president may himself be a party, so this is far less about a caring father acting out of concern for his children but rather someone who may be a defendant acting out of concern that he's exposed criminally."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-CISA chief Chris Krebs fires back after Trump attorney’s threat: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security, has once again affirmed the integrity of the 2020 election.

Despite backlash from President Donald Trump, along with his campaign, legal team, and allies, Krebs defended his work within the federal agency in an editorial published Tuesday by the Washington Post. According to Krebs, the U.S. national security agencies had a very clear mission during the 2020 election: protect America's democracy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Rep. Katie Porter brilliantly destroys Steve Mnuchin for ‘play-acting’ as a lawyer

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over coronavirus funds on Wednesday. It did not go well for him.

Secretary Mnuchin is trying to return hundreds of billions of dollars Congress approved to address the COVID-19 crisis back to the Treasury's general fund – which means states could no longer use those desperately-needed funds.

But Congresswoman Porter had to force the Treasury Secretary to admit that the law does not call for him to do so.

As usual, Mnuchin was condescending and dismissive of the duly-elected Democratic member of Congress, and even called her question "ridiculous" and a "waste" of time.

Continue Reading
 
 