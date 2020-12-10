Quantcast
Bruce Springsteen announces Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win TIME's 'Person of the Year' award

Published

11 mins ago

on

Composite image of Bruce Springsteen (screengrab) and the 2020 TIME magazine 'Person of the Year' winners (Twitter).

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” award for 2020, Bruce Springsteen announced on Thursday.

“Biden had the vision, set the tone and topped the ticket. But he also recognized what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America’s diversity. For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats. The Vice President has never before been a woman, or Black, or Asian American,” Charlotte Alter wrote for the magazine.

Watch:


2020 Election

2020 Election

Lawrence O'Donnell breaks down the 22-words that explain everything Republicans are doing

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday broke down the one sentence that explains everything Republicans are doing.

The host noted that President Donald Trump is openly calling to overturn the election results -- and that 106 GOP members of Congress joined him in the effort.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1336695746029121537

O'Donnell suggested one line from longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explained it all.

"The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class," Schmidt said.

2020 Election

AG Bill Barr knew about investigations involving Hunter Biden months before the election: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

The attorney general had personal knowledge about investigations into Hunter Biden months before the 2020 election, according to a new report.

"Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign. Republicans and President Trump have pressed Mr. Barr for months to pursue Mr. Biden, especially as his father, Joe Biden, gained momentum in his ultimately successful bid for president," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. "Mr. Barr has staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations, the person said, without elaborating on his actions."

