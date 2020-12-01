C-SPAN caller claims vaccine companies are trying to implant him with ‘tracking device’

A C-SPAN caller from North Carolina claimed on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies are plotting to include a tracking device in COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m 71 years old, basically in pretty good health,” a caller named Mark told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal. “I don’t really have any problem taking the vaccine except that I’m hearing of the possibility of them including a barcoded tracking device that will be a part of the vaccination and they say the reason for that, if it’s true, would be to better get effective results with respect to the virus and the vaccination.”

“Where are you reading this report?” the C-SPAN host interrupted.

The caller explained that he had first seen the claim in a report from Newsmax, a conservative news network.

“If they can track from that standpoint then what’s to prevent them from tracking and seeing where I’m going, who I’m associating with and what have you?” Mark asked. “Why would anyone authorize a vaccine unless they were pretty sure that it was going to work?”

“Nobody wants to be subject to lawsuits so if they can’t dispel that tracking device rumor, I’m all for it,” he added.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.