C-SPAN caller claims vaccine companies are trying to implant him with ‘tracking device’
A C-SPAN caller from North Carolina claimed on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies are plotting to include a tracking device in COVID-19 vaccines.
“I’m 71 years old, basically in pretty good health,” a caller named Mark told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal. “I don’t really have any problem taking the vaccine except that I’m hearing of the possibility of them including a barcoded tracking device that will be a part of the vaccination and they say the reason for that, if it’s true, would be to better get effective results with respect to the virus and the vaccination.”
“Where are you reading this report?” the C-SPAN host interrupted.
The caller explained that he had first seen the claim in a report from Newsmax, a conservative news network.
“If they can track from that standpoint then what’s to prevent them from tracking and seeing where I’m going, who I’m associating with and what have you?” Mark asked. “Why would anyone authorize a vaccine unless they were pretty sure that it was going to work?”
“Nobody wants to be subject to lawsuits so if they can’t dispel that tracking device rumor, I’m all for it,” he added.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Activism
C-SPAN caller claims vaccine companies are trying to implant him with ‘tracking device’
A C-SPAN caller from North Carolina claimed on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies are plotting to include a tracking device in COVID-19 vaccines.
"I'm 71 years old, basically in pretty good health," a caller named Mark told C-SPAN's Washington Journal. "I don't really have any problem taking the vaccine except that I'm hearing of the possibility of them including a barcoded tracking device that will be a part of the vaccination and they say the reason for that, if it's true, would be to better get effective results with respect to the virus and the vaccination."
"Where are you reading this report?" the C-SPAN host interrupted.
2020 Election
Proud Boys member talks armed revolt outside Giuliani event: ‘We’re not going to stand back and stand by’
A member of the Proud Boys suggested on Monday that his group might stage an armed revolt if the current election results are allowed to stand.
The Proud Boys member spoke outside of an event in Phoenix, Arizona, where Rudy Giuliani was meeting with Republican lawmakers to dispute President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.
"I'm not scared of COVID, I'm an American citizen!" the man exclaimed to the crowd. "At the moment, we're free. But the moment they start trying to take our Constitution is the moment the Second Amendment kicks in."
2020 Election
Trump abruptly ends news conference after 1 minute as reporters grill him on conceding
President Donald Trump took one minute out of his day on Tuesday to hold a press conference in which he took credit for gains in the stock market, which came after President-elect Joe Biden's transition was allowed to formally begin.
At his press conference which lasted almost exactly one minute, Trump credited his administration for the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading above 30,000 for the first time.
"The stock market, it's just broken 30,000," the president said. "Never broken that number. That's a sacred number. Nobody thought they would ever see it. That's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it's the 48th time that we have broken records in -- during the Trump administration."