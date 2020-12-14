C-SPAN caller with the ‘flu’ says she won’t get COVID test because it’s a plot to steal the election

A C-SPAN caller on Monday said that she would not get a COVID-19 test even though she thinks she has the flu because Democrats are using the pandemic to steal the election from President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s edition of the Washington Journal program, an Arkansas woman named Pam called in from Hot Springs to say that she had a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve got a cold right now — It’s kind of like the flu,” Pam told C-SPAN host John McArdle. “I went out and got medicine last night from the Walgreens to handle it. But fortunately none died — no one I know has died that had COVID.”

The caller then launched into conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

“I saw videos where postal workers said, ‘I’ve got a car full of — my car is jammed with ballots. Do you need some? I’ll hand you some of mine,'” Pam ranted. “I saw a postal truck burn with ballots in it. You can find this stuff. It is out there.”

At that point, McArdle interrupted.

“On your flu-like symptoms, do you think you have COVID right now?” he asked.

“I think I have a flu,” the caller insisted.

“At what point would you get a test?” the C-SPAN host pressed.

“I’m not,” Pam said defiantly. “Because it doesn’t matter. And I don’t trust our news. This is where we’re at. We don’t trust the news. We don’t trust the doctors like [Dr. Anthony Fauci]. We don’t trust the tech companies like Bill Gates and we don’t trust Obama and Biden.”

“I got your point,” McArdle said. “On the COVID test, you say it doesn’t matter. Why don’t you think it matters?”

“Because if I feel like I’ve got the flu, I probably have the flu,” the caller opined. “And I don’t need to go find out anything else if I’m doing OK, which I am feeling fine. I just took some Alka-Seltzer Plus a while ago to dry up my sinuses.”

“Now, they had to get this virus — this pandemic out so they could justify the number of fraudulent ballots that came in and tried to overtake our government!” Pam added.

With that, McArdle moved on to the next caller.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.