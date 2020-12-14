C-SPAN caller with the ‘flu’ says she won’t get COVID test because it’s a plot to steal the election
A C-SPAN caller on Monday said that she would not get a COVID-19 test even though she thinks she has the flu because Democrats are using the pandemic to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
On Monday’s edition of the Washington Journal program, an Arkansas woman named Pam called in from Hot Springs to say that she had a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve got a cold right now — It’s kind of like the flu,” Pam told C-SPAN host John McArdle. “I went out and got medicine last night from the Walgreens to handle it. But fortunately none died — no one I know has died that had COVID.”
The caller then launched into conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
“I saw videos where postal workers said, ‘I’ve got a car full of — my car is jammed with ballots. Do you need some? I’ll hand you some of mine,'” Pam ranted. “I saw a postal truck burn with ballots in it. You can find this stuff. It is out there.”
At that point, McArdle interrupted.
“On your flu-like symptoms, do you think you have COVID right now?” he asked.
“I think I have a flu,” the caller insisted.
“At what point would you get a test?” the C-SPAN host pressed.
“I’m not,” Pam said defiantly. “Because it doesn’t matter. And I don’t trust our news. This is where we’re at. We don’t trust the news. We don’t trust the doctors like [Dr. Anthony Fauci]. We don’t trust the tech companies like Bill Gates and we don’t trust Obama and Biden.”
“I got your point,” McArdle said. “On the COVID test, you say it doesn’t matter. Why don’t you think it matters?”
“Because if I feel like I’ve got the flu, I probably have the flu,” the caller opined. “And I don’t need to go find out anything else if I’m doing OK, which I am feeling fine. I just took some Alka-Seltzer Plus a while ago to dry up my sinuses.”
“Now, they had to get this virus — this pandemic out so they could justify the number of fraudulent ballots that came in and tried to overtake our government!” Pam added.
With that, McArdle moved on to the next caller.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
2020 Election
GOP saboteurs are revving up their smear machine as Trump transforms into a shadow president
We are approaching the final days of Donald Trump's absurd post-election fight.
This article was originally published at Salon
After the Supreme Court delivered a sound rejection of the ridiculous case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the election results late Friday, the 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans who made ridiculous fools of themselves by signing on to an amicus brief in support of the case kept a somewhat low profile over the weekend. There were a few who expressed their disappointment and pledged to carry on the fight, while a few thousand unhinged bitter-enders showed up for a rally in Washington as Trump whined and blubbered about as usual on Twitter. That was about it.
2020 Election
Attorney makes the case for indicting Trump for federal crimes even if he pardons himself
In a comprehensive column for the conservative Bulwark, attorney Philip Rotner examined the multiple legal perils Donald Trump is facing after he leaves office before suggesting federal authorities should indict the president -- if warranted -- even if he pardons himself.
Although it is only speculation at this point that the president will attempt to absolve himself of all federal crimes by bestowing a presidential pardon upon himself before leaving office, there is also speculation that he will resign and then Vice President Mike Pence would issue the pardon once he assumes the presidency -- if only briefly until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
2020 Election
Trump official says they will send results of ‘alternate slate of electors’ to Congress as Electoral College chooses Biden
On Monday, hours before the Electoral College was set to meet and formally confirm the election of Joe Biden, Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller told "Fox & Friends" that there would be an "alternate slate of electors" in the "contested" states that flipped from Trump to Biden.
"The only date in the Constitution is January 20th," said Miller. "So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we're going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies will remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified."