California personal trainer accused of decapitating two oldest children and abusing others

Published

1 min ago

on

Police Tape (Shutterstock.com)

A California personal trainer is accused of decapitating his two oldest children.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., of Lancaster, has been charged with two felony counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, reported KCBS-TV.

Deputies were called to the family’s home Dec. 4 after some of Taylor’s clients alerted authorities out of concern after he failed to show up for their scheduled appointments, and investigators found the children’s mutilated bodies.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the children as 12-year-old Maurice Taylor Jr. and 13-year-old Malaka Taylor, and the district attorney’s office confirmed they had been decapitated.

A woman and two other boys, ages 8 and 9 years old, were at the home and questioned by homicide detectives, and deputies said the child abuse charges were related to them.

Taylor worked at a physical therapy center in Santa Monica but had been conducting training sessions over Zoom during the pandemic, and his clients became worried when he failed to log on for their appointments.

He was held on $4.2 million bond ahead of a Dec. 21 court appearance, and could face more than 57 years in prison if convicted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Forensic psychiatrists: Donald Trump does not pass the smell test for an insanity defense

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Yesterday, renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. James Merikangas and I published a statement with DC Report that President-Elect Joe Biden should encourage prosecution of Donald Trump if he wishes to forge more bipartisan relationships in Washington.  This is because the usual approach of conciliatory gestures, “reaching across the aisle,” or bypassing the law “for the sake of national unity” usually does not work with pathological personalities.

‘This must be exposed’: Katie Porter ‘pulls back the curtain’ on Mitch McConnell’s stimulus sabotage

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Republicans' efforts to stall stimulus negotiations while upholding President Donald Trump's "right to pursue baseless lawsuits alleging election fraud."

On Tuesday evening, Porter posted a series of tweets as she expressed concern about lawmakers' inability to reach a substantial deal for the next stimulus package. Although discussions have taken place, Porter noted McConnell's continued efforts to block bipartisan negotiations for a COVID-19 relief bill which would fund an additional round of unemployment benefits, small business loans, financial support for healthcare systems and essential workers.

BUSTED: The Trump campaign paid Trump’s private jet company $16,800 in ‘consulting’ fees after the election

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

New Federal Election Commission filings show that President Donald Trump's campaign paid $16,800 in "advance consulting" fees to the Trump Organization company which owns the outgoing president's private aircraft two weeks after the election.

The payment, reported on Nov. 19, was made to a company called DT Endeavor and came out of the campaign's "recount" account, according to the filing. Trump's financial disclosures show that DT Endeavor I owns his personal aircraft, and that Trump owns DT Endeavor I through his revocable trust — meaning that the donor-funded $16,800 ended up in his pocket.

