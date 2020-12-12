California to bring antitrust lawsuit against Google
California will join the US government and 11 other states in bringing lawsuits against Google for abusing its market dominance, the state’s top prosecutor said Friday.
“Google’s market dominance leaves consumers and small businesses with little choice when it comes to internet search engines,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.
“By using exclusionary agreements to dominate the market, Google has stifled competition and rigged the advertising market.”
The US Justice Department and 11 states in October brought a civil case against Google for pursuing an illegal monopoly in its search functions and in its advertising research services.
Google, founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, has often been accused of abusing its power to exclude competitors.
It is the default search engine on many devices, and its Chrome web browser and mobile operating system Android dominate the market.
The US Justice Department also accuses it of forcing consumers and advertisers to use its services on Android devices on apps that cannot be deleted, such as Google Maps.
On Wednesday the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and prosecutors representing 48 states and territories also announced they had filed a complaint against Facebook for abusing its market dominance.
Trump signs one-week funding stopgap, averting shutdown
The US Senate approved and President Donald Trump signed a one-week budget stopgap Friday that avoids a government shutdown and allows lawmakers to continue negotiations over getting pandemic relief to millions of Americans.
The Senate passed the measure by voice vote days after the House of Representatives approved the so-called continuing resolution, which extends current funding for all federal agencies through December 18.
Trump signed it Friday evening, the White House said, hours ahead of a midnight deadline that would have seen funding for federal operations dry up.
The one-week reprieve averts -- for now -- the stunning prospect of a government shutdown even as the country endures spiking Covid-19 infections and deaths without new economic relief for families and businesses struggling through the pandemic.
Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad
Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, on the eve of an international climate change summit.
Johnson announced a halt to funding of new crude oil, gas and coal projects before opening the Climate Ambition Summit co-hosted by Britain, the United Nations and France on Saturday.
"I'm pleased to say today that the UK will end taxpayer support for fossil fuel projects overseas as soon as possible," Johnson said in a statement released by his office.
Britain has been criticised for sending billions of pounds abroad to help extract and refine fossil fuels and build power stations.
Oracle leaving Silicon Valley for Texas
Business computing giant Oracle on Friday said it is leaving Silicon Valley for Texas as it embraces a remote work model made common by the pandemic.
"We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," Oracle said in response to an AFP inquiry.
"Depending on their role, this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all the time."
Oracle is moving its headquarters from Redwood Shores in Northern California to Austin, which has long been attracting tech firms and is home to the South by Southwest Festival which has an "interactive" portion devoted to internet innovations.