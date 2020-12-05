Calls for legal consequences mount as Trump campaign lawyers keep pushing baseless election fraud claims
As Rudy Giuliani and the rest of President Donald Trump’s campaign legal team continue their frivolous efforts to overturn the results of the election despite having little to no evidence to support their claims, officials in multiple states are calling for sanctions to put an end to this ongoing ordeal, according to ABC News.
On Thursday, Republican lawyers headed back to court to continue its fight for an audit of Detroit’s election results. Although the area is heavily Democratic with an overwhelming number of Black voters, Trump’s legal team is refusing to accept the fact that he was greatly defeated in the Motor City.
David Fink, an attorney for the city of Detroit, pleaded with the judge to enforce sanctions to halt the campaign’s repeated actions.
“They are trying to use this court in a very, very improper way,” said Detroit city attorney David Fink. “We ask this court not just to deny the relief that is requested but to grant significant sanctions, because this has to stop.”
Trump’s attorney for the campaign’s poll observers fired back arguing: “I didn’t realize I was such a threat to our republic by simply asking that this court to enforce our constitutional right.”
Since the election was announced for President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump campaign has released a barrage of lawsuits, including at least give new lawsuits in the past week. But despite their continued efforts, nearly all of the lawsuits have been dismissed due to lack of evidence.
The campaign’s legal team has also been criticized for its court dockets containing many different types of errors. From confusing cities in Michigan and Minnesota in one case to including verbiage, in another case, that suggested votes were rigged in favor of Trump, there have been glaring errors that have made headlines which has further diminished the credibility of the Trump campaign legal team.
Daniel I. Weiner, deputy director of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Election Reform Program at New York University, weighed in with his take on the future of Trump’s legal challenges and the stance courts could ultimately take. With the repeated errors and lack of evidence, Weiner insists courts may get to the point where they argue that “enough is enough.”
Smith & Wesson shares surge on strong gun sales
Shares of Smith & Wesson jumped Friday after the gunmaker reported record quarterly revenues on a surge in sales during the contentious US presidential election.
Revenues more than doubled in the quarter ending October 31 to $479 million, resulting in profits of $52.2 million during that three-month stretch.
Chief Executive Mark Smith said demand for firearms often rises during the political season amid talk of gun control legislation.
"The political landscape gets contentious and talk of gun control increases, and therefore, there's a fear of increased gun control regulation, which drives a lot of our consumers to go out and purchase firearms," Smith said on a conference call with analysts that alluded to the bitter campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
The Republican conspiracy wing is creating havoc for GOP leadership: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the rise of QAnon conservatives is setting off a battle for the future of the Republican Party as the GOP leadership attempts to make plans for life after Donald Trump.
With the president ousted and his fans bereft about his election loss, members of the conspiracy-minded wing of the party who believe there is a "deep state" that controls the government have taken Trump's assertion that the election was stolen from him and voting can't be trusted to heart. That, in turn, has GOP leaders frantic that Republican voter turnout will be down in Georgia and could cost Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) control of the Senate -- the GOP's last base of power for the next two years after losing the White House.
White House is a ‘toxic’ environment now as Trump staffers plot their exits
The number of staffers at all levels planning to leave President Donald Trump's White House is growing by the day -- and some of them are starting to speak out.
Multiple sources inside and outside the White House cited a variety of reasons for the exodus already underway, ranging from the urgent need for employment to a palpable disgust with Trump's ill-fated election challenges, according to CNN.