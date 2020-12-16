CNN sounds the alarm on Georgia’s David Perdue: ‘Figuring out just how much money he’s making is hard’

A CNN report detailed the sketchy investments of Georgia Republican David Perdue, who is currently up for reelection in a January runoff.

After making an overwhelming number of stock trades while in office, it became clear upon investigation that Perdue was trading in corporations that he was also overseeing as part of his committees. While there are rules against insider trading in Congress, having a Senate and Justice Department run by members of his party could be the reason investigations have disappeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that Perdue is inches from Election Day, he not only won’t debate his Democratic opponent, he won’t even speak to reporters asking for an explanation for the trades. If everything was above board, certainly Perdue would want to set the record straight, suggested Jon Ossoff during a debate in which an empty podium represented Perdue.

CNN’s Erin Burnett noted that it isn’t just pennies that Perdue is trading.

“No, these are large amounts of money but trying to find out exactly how much money he is making, Erin, is hard to pin-point because of very vague congressional rules,” said CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin. “They have to report these stock trades in wide ranges. For instance, just one David Perdue stock trade is somewhere between $100,000 to $250,000. More evidence where critics say this just needs to stop.”

Fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler dumped her stocks in April, she said because she wanted to “focus on COVID-19.” Her stock dump came immediately after a private COVID-19 briefing revealed the dangers of the virus and how bad things were going to get for Americans.

Loeffler is now being outed for a sweet real estate tax deal in which she did a massive renovation on her Atlanta home. Instead of it increasing the value, however, the value of her hope dropped from over $12 million to just over $4 million. That also significantly reduced the property taxes that she spends due to the cost of the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the report below: