CNN’s Chris Cuomo tears into ‘reservoir of bile’ Lindsey Graham for blind Trump loyalty

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Chris Cuomo took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his continued defenses of outgoing President Donald Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories surrounding his election defeat.

“America has stood up to Trump,” said Cuomo. “81 million of you outright, and the institutions that back them up, namely the courts. All over this country. Even the DOJ, even Bill Barr said, no, this isn’t about fraud. I will keep arguing that the danger we face does not exit with Trump. The Retrumplicans who feared his return and covered his base are all in on the enmity he harnessed. Listen to the chairman of the Senate Committee handling those flames.”

“There is a civil war brewing in Georgia, for a good reason,” said Graham in the clip. “It’s not unreasonable to ask the legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked. What is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you got the chance to save the country.”

“No, you don’t mean save the country — you mean save your ass!” said Cuomo. “Georgia certified that vote three times over. Civil war, seriously, Senator? Do your words still come from your brain, or just some reservoir of bile? By the way, they have plenty of company. Did you see the tweets from Arizona’s Republican Party? It’s calling on Americans to die for Trump. Literally inciting violence on its official Twitter account with a scene from Rambo … it is absurd and embarrassing as part of political dialogue. And you know what it sounds like? Exactly what Joe McCarthy was pushing against the bogeyman of communism. We have been here before.”

Watch below: