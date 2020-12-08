Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tears into ‘reservoir of bile’ Lindsey Graham for blind Trump loyalty

Published

3 mins ago

on

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Lindsey Graham (Photo: Screen capture)

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Chris Cuomo took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his continued defenses of outgoing President Donald Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories surrounding his election defeat.

“America has stood up to Trump,” said Cuomo. “81 million of you outright, and the institutions that back them up, namely the courts. All over this country. Even the DOJ, even Bill Barr said, no, this isn’t about fraud. I will keep arguing that the danger we face does not exit with Trump. The Retrumplicans who feared his return and covered his base are all in on the enmity he harnessed. Listen to the chairman of the Senate Committee handling those flames.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a civil war brewing in Georgia, for a good reason,” said Graham in the clip. “It’s not unreasonable to ask the legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked. What is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you got the chance to save the country.”

“No, you don’t mean save the country — you mean save your ass!” said Cuomo. “Georgia certified that vote three times over. Civil war, seriously, Senator? Do your words still come from your brain, or just some reservoir of bile? By the way, they have plenty of company. Did you see the tweets from Arizona’s Republican Party? It’s calling on Americans to die for Trump. Literally inciting violence on its official Twitter account with a scene from Rambo … it is absurd and embarrassing as part of political dialogue. And you know what it sounds like? Exactly what Joe McCarthy was pushing against the bogeyman of communism. We have been here before.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Longtime Ohio Trump defender admits it’s over

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Longtime Ohio Trump defender Gary Abernathy, who served for 13 years as an editor at three Ohio newspapers, lamented in a Washington Post column that he once defended President Donald Trump. That time, however, has come to an end.

Abernathy began his column by ranting at the media for legitimizing election concerns in the 2016 race. In that case, every intelligence organization in the world outside of Russia verified that Russia spent hefty sums to try and score a win for Trump in the race. Somehow, Abernathy decided that it poisoned the well for all future elections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A liar to the end’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper slams Trump for continued falsehoods about COVID

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, Anderson Cooper played a clip of outgoing President Donald Trump discussing new developments on COVID-19 — and tore into his continuing dishonesty about the pandemic.

"The vaccine was our goal," said Trump in the clip. "That was number one, because that was the way it ends and you have immunity, you develop immunity over a period of time. I hear we are close to 15 percent. I am hearing that. That's terrific and it is a powerful vaccine in itself and tremendous progress has been made. One of the reasons we do show so many, and I say this and I have been saying it for a long time, so many cases, is because we have 200 million tests."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Congress must act now’: Federal judge targeted for assassination speaks out about the danger to the judiciary

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, Esther Salas — a New Jersey federal judge who was attacked in her home by a disgruntled plaintiff who injured her husband and killed her son — spoke out about the growing danger to federal judges, and called on Congress to take action.

"My attacker sought to hurt me but his ire, and his focus, were not unique. Federal judges are at risk from other would-be attackers," wrote Salas. "For judges and their families, better security is a matter of life and death. But its importance goes beyond our well-being alone. For our nation’s sake, judicial security is essential. Federal judges must be free to make their decisions, no matter how unpopular, without fear of harm. The federal government has a responsibility to protect all federal judges because our safety is foundational to our great democracy."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE